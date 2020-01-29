Galion’s Colin McCullough doing well with Ohio Northern track team

ADA — After more than a month away from competition, the Ohio Northern men’s indoor track and field team returned to action in emphatic fashion Friday night inside the ONU Sports Center. The Polar Bears won the Larry Cole Friday Night Invite, scoring 140 points.

Sophomore Nate Dean (Euclid/Villa Angela Saint Joseph) led Northern. He paced the field in the 60-meter dash, boasting a time of 7.08, while adding a fifth-place finish in the 200-meter dash, clocking in at 23.48.

Sophomore Patrick Baker (Massillon/Jackson) dominated the field in the 3,000-meter run, posting a time of 9:10.86. Freshman Billy Driemeyer (House Springs, Mo./Lindbergh) placed fourth with a time of 9:27.19.

Sophomore Andrew Buderer (Oak Harbor) topped the field in the pole vault, clearing 15-05. Sophomore Luke Shellhaas (Greenville/Versailles) took fourth with a mark of 14-03.25.

Junior Sam Krabacher (Hamilton/Badin) won the 1-mile, boasting a time of 4:28.16.

Northern littered the top-five in the 60-meter hurdles. Junior Colin McCullough (Galion) ran a 8.69 to finish second, while junior Owen Lloyd (Colfax, Ind./Clinton Prairie) and freshman Selorm Adehe (Grove City/Central Crossing) placed third and fourth with times of 8.89 and 8.93, respectively.

A whole heard of Polar Bears finished in the top five of the 1,000-meter run. Senior Andrew Shelton (Williamsville, N.Y./South) placed runner-up, logging a time of 2:39.26. Sophomore Alan Dravenstott (Medina) ran a time of 2:39.48 to place third, while junior Jordan Green (Wooster) and senior Kyle Neff (Sagamore Hills/Walsh Jesuit) finished fourth and fifth with times of 2:41.58 and 2:41.75, respectively.

The 1,600-meter relay team — of McCullough, freshmen Hunter Kesler (Oakwood/Paulding) and Colton Nanik (Anna) and Krabacher — capped the night, taking second with a time of 3:35.29.

Junior Alex Sube (Wadsworth/Highland) rounded-out ONU’s top-three placers, taking third in shot put with a throw of 43-06.5.

The Polar Bears return to the track Feb. 1 when they play host to the Joe Banks Invitational.

