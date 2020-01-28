Eagles’ Jordan Fenner reaches elusive scoring mark as boys basketball picks up two key wins

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel picked up two key Northern 10 Athletic Conference wins last week.

The Eagles upped their record to 12-3 overall and 9-2 the league with a 52-41 win vs. Wynford on Saturday. Upper Sandusky leads the league race at 15-1 (10-0). Colonel Crawford is second and Wynford is third 11-5 (9-3)

Colonel Crawford picked up a big win Thursday with a 72-62 win over Mohawk on Thursday.

In the process, Colonel Crawford’s Jordan Fenner chipped in 15 points to become the ninth, 1,000 point scorer in Colonel Crawforfd boys basketball history. Jenner was one of three players in double figures vs. the Warriors. Gavin Feichtner had 20 points and Chase Walker 17.

Madison 59, Galion 555

MADISON TOWHSHIP — Madison outscored Galion 16-9 in the fourth quarter Saturday, rallying from a 46-43 deficit to defeat the Tigers 59-55 in non-conference action.

In one of it’s better offensive outings this year, three players reached double figures for the Tigers. Aisiah Alsip, leading scoring for the Tigers and in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, led the way with 20 points. Keinath Carter scored 11 and Rece Payne 10. Matthew McMullen chipped in eight points. Alsip also had nine rebounds.

With the loss, the Tigers fell to 0-9 in the MOAC and 2-13 overall.

Galion played at Seneca East on Tuesday and will play host to second-place Ontario on Friday.

Clear Fork 69, Galion 30

BELLVILLE — In a league game last Thursday, Clear Fork turned up the defensive pressure en route to a 69-32 victory over the Galion Tigers. The Colts improved to 4-5 in league action and 8-9 overall. The Colts dropped a 64-48 decision to Ontario Saturday and are 4-6 and 8-10 overall

Galion kept the game close through the first quarter, and trailed just 19-14 at the first break. But in the next three periods, the Tigers were held to just seven, two and points while putting fit on the scoreboard.

Alsip led Galion with 13 points. The Tigers made only15 of 65 shots.

Northmor 72, Mount Gilead 46

MOUNT GILEAD — After struggling on offense in a two recent games, Northmor coach Zach Ruth was happy with how they responded on last Tuesday in 72-46 win over Mount Gilead in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

“That’s the most we’ve put up,” he said. “Things have kind of clicked when we’ve played Mount Gilead. One team might match up with one team and not another and we’ve played good against Mount Gilead.”

Blake Miller scored 19 points to lead the Knights. Hunter Mariotti tallied 18, Logan Randolph 14 and Alex Tuttle nine.

Last Friday, Northmor beat East Knox 46-30 to improve to 10-5 overall and 7-2 in the league play. The Knights are second in the league standings to Centerburg 13-2 (9-1). This week, Cardington is at Northmor on Friday and East Knox comes to town Saturday.

Girls basketball roundup

DANVILLE — On Saturday, Northmor scored a 45-42 KMAC win over Danville to improve to 7-8 overall and 5-7 in league action. Lexi Wenger led the Lady Knights with 16 points, while Juliama DiTullio scored 15. This week, the Knights are at Columbus Cristo Rey on Wednesday and at Fredericktown on Saturday.

In other area girls basketball action last week, Galion lost 77-27 to Shelby. The Tiger ladies played host to Fostoria on Tuesday night.

Also last week, Clear Fork dropped a 54-34 decision to Ontario. Pleasant came to Bellville on Monday to take on the Lady Colts.

Photo by Don Tudor

Colonel Crawford’s Jordan Fenner sets up to get off a shot last week in the Eagles’ Saturday win over Wynford in North Robinson. On Thursday, Fenner reached the 1,000 point plateau. He is just the ninth player in Eagles’ boys basketball history to reach the milestone. See more photos from the game in our online gallery at www.galioninquirer.com https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Kyle-Fenner-for-sports.jpg Photo by Don Tudor

