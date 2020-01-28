Nothmor bowlers continue to shine

GALION — On Monday, Northmor’s girls bowling team raised its record to 14-1 with a win over the Shelby Whippets at Victory Lanes. Kourtney Rinehart’s 181 game and Kristen Bittner’s 331 series lead the way. Christin Eichler added a 297 series.

The Northmor boys droppped to 10-5 on the season with a loss to Shelby. Joe Baldinger had a 335 series followed by Tyler Bailey’s 302 series.

The Knights host Elgin on Wednesday in non-league action. Pins drop at 4 p.m.

Knights beat Shelby

The Northmor Lady Knights upper their record to 13-1 with a win over Centerburg. Kourtney Rinehart’s 180 game and Kahlan Ball’s 317 series led the way.

The Northmor boys team upped their record to 10-4 on the season with their win over Centerburg. Tyler Bailey’s game of 200 and Wesley Hammond’s 199 were tops for the Knights.

Northmor bowlers at D2 preview

Both Northmor squads bowled well in the Warrior D2 Preview at HP Lanes in Columbus recently.

The boys team placed fifth in the field of 17 teams. Joe Baldinger’s 576 series, including a 223 game, placed him 7th in the field of more than 100 bowlers

The girls placex zsixth in the field of 17 teams. Kristen Bittner’s 473 series placed her 12th overall.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_bowling-generic.jpg