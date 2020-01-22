4 Tigers place at Van Buren wresting invite

VAN BUREN — Galion High School placed ninth of 29 teams last weekend in the Van Buren High School Wrestling Tournament. They had four placers. At 132 pounds, Devin McCarthy went 6-2 and finished in fourth place; at 138 pounds, Sam Wegesin went 4-2 and also finished in fourth place; at 170 pounds, Max Fisher went 3-2 en route to a fifth-place finish; and John Abouhassan furnished with a 2-1 record, but defaulted with an injury and finished sixth.

Also, next month, Galion is marking the 50th anniversary of the Galion High School wrestling program by bringing back as many of the wrestling alumni as possible, including all past wrestlers, past coaches at all levels, past wrestling parents and past statisticians.

On Friday, Feb. 21, all alumni are invited to a practice that will be held in the high school gymnasium where they can see the current wrestlers and coaches in action (from about 3:15 to 4:45 p.m.). Then there will be an open house at the wrestling room immediately after practice ( from about 5 to 6 p.m.). The formal celebration event will be on Saturday, Feb. 22. First, on Saturday, all Galion wrestling alumna are invited to Galion High School for the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference tournament. It starts at 10 a.m.. During the break before finals, there will be a formal recognition of all alumni, including a group photo.

Following the tournament, there will be a wrestling alumni social at the Galion Elks, from 7-11 p.m.

Northmor picks up two more team wins

GALION — The Northmor wrestling team improved to 10-5 in duals after picking up a pair of pins last Wednesday, when the team hosted a bracket quad against Marion Harding, Bucyrus and Bishop Hartley.

In their first match, Northmor topped Harding by a 48-27 count before going on to edge Hartley by a 32-31 margin.

After falling into a 3-0 hole against the Presidents after the first match of the night, the Golden Knights won three in a row, all by pin. At 138 pounds, Gavin Ramos won his match in the second period, while Trenton Ramos (145) and Austin Amens (152) both pinned their opponents in the opening minute of competition.

A Harding pin got them within an 18-9 margin, but Niko Christo (170), Conor Becker (182) and Gavin Whited (195) all claimed pins to add 18 points to the Northmor total. From there, the Golden Knights got pins from Hunter Brookover at 285 pounds and Dale Brocwell at 106 before the final three contested classes resulted in two Harding wins by forfeit and one double forfeit.

Against Hartley, Northmor got off to a quick start, as Gavin Ramos won by a 19 second pin at 138 pounds, Trenton Ramos claimed a decision at 145 and Amens won by major decision at 152. Hartley won at 160, but the Golden Knights got a forfeit win at 170.

The Hawks would win three straight matches, but Northmor responded as Brookover won by pin at 285 and Brocwell claimed a forfeit. The next two classes were double-forfeited and Hartley picked up wins in the final two, as Northmor was able to pick up the win.

Northmor picks up two more dual victories