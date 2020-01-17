Galion beats Mount Gilead

Galion 61, Mount Gilead 51

GALION — Entering Wednesday evening’s home, non-conference game with Mount Gilead Indians, the Galion Tigers boys hoops squad had dropped 10 games. They snapped that streak with a 61-51 win.

Isaiah Alsip and Carter Keinath both reached double-figures for Galion. Alsip racked up 24 points to lead all scorers, while Keinath chimed in with 13 points in the win.

Things started hot for the hosting Tigers as they jumped out to an 18-5 advantage after the first quarter and eventually extended their lead to 37-16 entering the half. In the third, Galion managed just six points while allowing 16 to their guests to allow Mount Gilead to inch their way closer at 43-32. All six points scored by the Tigers in the third quarter came at the free-throw line.

Galion moves to 2-10 overall, but remains winless in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference. Mount Gilead is 6-7 and 5-2 in the KMAC

Prexies 68, Lady Tigers 28

GALION — The Galion Lady Tigers were handed their 13th loss of the season on Thursday, January 16 as they fell to the visiting Harding Prexies by 40 points; 68-28.

Galion sits at 0-13 following the lopsided loss, including an 0-8 mark in MOAC action. Harding improved to 7-5 overall on the season and 5-3 in conference play with their convincing victory.

Galion Bowling

GALION — On Wednesday afternoon, the bowling teams from Galion and Northmor met at Victory Lanes to face-off in non-conference action.

In this particular match, Northmor Lady Knights’ freshman, Kourtney Rinehart, was able to bowl a game alongside her older brother, Galion senior Austin Rinehart. The Rinehart’s shined on the day as Kourtney rolled the high game for Northmor in her only 10 frames of the day, knocking down 174. For Austin, he picked up the high game for the Tigers at 238 pins in game two and also earned high-series accolades, racking up 438 pins over 20 frames.

The Lady Golden Knights would defeat the Galion Lady Tigers by a final of 1,723-1,635 while Galion’s boys defeated the Northmor boys squad by 139 pins; 2,049-1,910.

Kristen Bittner finished with the high series for the Lady Golden Knights at 296 (134, 162). For Galion’s girls, it would be Kadence Fairchild leading the way, rolling the high game in her second game at 156 en route to high-series honors at 296.

Northmor led by a tally of 710-668 following game one and entered the two-game Bakers Series ahead of the Lady Tigers; 1,462-1,343. Galion would outroll the Knights in the series by a mark of 292-261 but fell 88-pins short in the loss.

Over on the boys side of the alley, Tyler Bailey was the top-bowler for the Knights with his high game of 189 in game one and his high series mark of 364.

Galion led by just 37 pins after the first game and added just two to their advantage heading into the Bakers Series (1,657-1,618). However, in that series, the Tigers would use games of 191 and 201 to put away the Knights.

Photo by Don Tudor Galion’s Rece Payne brings the ball up court in the Tigers’ 61-51 win over Mount Gilead. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_b-011420-MtG-at-GHS_0164.jpg Photo by Don Tudor Galion’s Rece Payne brings the ball up court in the Tigers’ 61-51 win over Mount Gilead. Photo by Don Tudor The Tigers’ Matt McMullen looks for an opening against Mount Gilead defenders Wednesday at Galion High School. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_No.-4.jpg Photo by Don Tudor The Tigers’ Matt McMullen looks for an opening against Mount Gilead defenders Wednesday at Galion High School.

Tigers’ Alsip gets 24 points as Tigers end 10-game loss streak

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048