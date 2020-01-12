Hot Rod Power Tour kicks off June 7 in Norwalk

LOS ANGELES — Celebrating 26 years in 2020, the legendary HOT ROD Power Tour will once again roll through the heartland of hot rod culture as it returns to the Midwest. The highly anticipated seven-day, seven-city journey is expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000-plus spectators, June 7-13, 2020. Registration is now open. For more information, visit hotrod.com/events.

More than just a traveling car show, HOT ROD Power Tour is the largest hot rod road trip in the world. Classic cars and hot rods travel city to city, more than 1,300 miles, enjoying the people and stops along the way. Presented by Chevrolet Performance, HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod–based automotive tour in the world, as performance car lovers join HOT ROD editors and photographers cruising through small town America.

“Like a family reunion, HOT ROD Power Tour is more than just an annual event – it’s a return home,” said HOT ROD Editor-in-Chief John McGann. “Come join the 2020 HOT ROD Power Tour and celebrate everything hot rod culture has to offer.”

HOT ROD Power Tour welcomes all makes and models of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks, muscle cars, and performance machines of every vintage and nameplate. For many, HOT ROD Power Tour is the ultimate vacation with friends and family. Those who travel from start to finish are considered the “Long Haulers,” a title they proudly boast. The 2020 HOT ROD Power Tour anticipates more than 2,500 long-haul vehicles and 4,000-plus “Long Haulers” on tour.

Seven Cities, Seven Days

The 2020 HOT ROD Power Tour will kick off on Sunday, June 7, in Norwalk, Ohio at Summit Motorsports Park and roll through seven cities over the course of seven days. The full list of HOT ROD Power Tour stops will include:

Sunday, June 7: Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio

Monday, June 8: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Dayton, Ohio

Tuesday, June 9: Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

Wednesday, June 10: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, St. Louis

Thursday, June 11: State Farm Center, Champaign, Ill.

Friday, June 12: Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Davenport, Iowa

FINALE on Saturday, June 13: Alliant Energy Center, Madison, Wisc.

At each stop, the 26th annual HOT ROD Power Tour will feature a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists with opportunities to view the latest innovations and get expert advice. The main stage will feature entertainment, celebrities, games, and dozens of giveaways. Select locations will also feature dragstrip fun runs and autocross action

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_000-WEB-LEAD-1970-plymouth-superbird-winged-warrior-restomod-mopar-wedge-engine.jpg