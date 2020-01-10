Pleasant wrestlers edge Galion

GALION — The Galion Tigers wrestling program was back in action Wednesday afternoon as they played hosts in a tri-meet with the Pleasant Spartans and the Lexington Minutemen.

Against their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, Galion fell to Pleasant by a narrow margin, 39-37.

Three wrestlers would earn quick victories on the day for the Tigers as Brodyn Butcher (113), John Evans (126) and John Abouhassan (285) all were awarded points thanks to Spartans’ forfeits.

Kiddren Clark, representing the home team in the 120-pound weight class, would get the hard-fought wins going with his 9-0 Major Decision victory on Wednesday. Max Fisher, wrestling at 170-pounds on the day, would earn Galion’s other decision victory, defeating his Pleasant opponent by a point tally of 10-5.

Devin McCarthy (132) and Ian Lehman (138) would battle their way to pinfall victories for the hosting Tigers, winning in 1:19 and 0:57, respectively.

In the six matches won by Pleasant, five of them would come via the pinfall with the lone decision defeat coming at 160-pounds. Corban Justice found himself on the wrong end of a 9-2 score on the day in that match. At 220-pounds, both teams would forfeit with no points changing hands.

Conner Ganshorn fell in 1:17 in his 106-pound bout while Sam Wegesin (145) was pinned in 3:12. Kooper McCabe, wrestling for Galion in the 152-pound meeting, would last 1:42 before being pinned with teammate Michael Marks (195) losing his contest in 1:00 flat. Mitchell Young was pinned quickly in his 182-pound bout, suffering defeat in just 26 seconds.

The Tigers would bounce back against a small Lexington squad however, earning an easy win with a final score of 64-12. The Minutemen, who brought just four wrestlers with them, lost points via forfeit in the 106, 113, 120, 126, 138, 145, 152, 160 and 285-pound weight classes on the day.

Fisher fought his way to a win in his match against the Minutemen, needing just 46 seconds to pin his opponent. McCarthy coasted his way to an 11-1 Major Decision victory in his 132-pound match against Lex to round out the Galion wins.

Following a double forfeit in the 182-pound weight class, Young fell to his Lexington opponent in their 195-pound bout via pinfall in 1:31. The Minutemen also earned a victory at 220-pounds as Galion’s Marks was pinned in 1:31 as well after moving up a weight class.

Next up for the Tigers grapplers will be a trip to the Van Buren Invitational next weekend, January 17 and 18. On Wednesday, January 22, Galion will make the short bus trip to Ontario to compete in a MOAC quad-meet against the hosting Warriors, as well as the River Valley Vikings and the Shelby Whippets.

Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer The referee looks on as Galion’s Ian Lehman continues his pinfall attempt. Lehman, wrestling for the Tigers at 138-pounds, earned a pinfall victory against his Pleasant opponent in just 57 seconds. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Ian-Lehman.jpg Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer The referee looks on as Galion’s Ian Lehman continues his pinfall attempt. Lehman, wrestling for the Tigers at 138-pounds, earned a pinfall victory against his Pleasant opponent in just 57 seconds. Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer Max Fisher (170) battled his way to a pair of victories over his opponents from Pleasant and Lexington on Wednesday. Fisher and the Galion Tigers were edged by the Spartans (39-37) and cruised past the Minutemen (64-12). https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Max-Fisher.jpg Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer Max Fisher (170) battled his way to a pair of victories over his opponents from Pleasant and Lexington on Wednesday. Fisher and the Galion Tigers were edged by the Spartans (39-37) and cruised past the Minutemen (64-12).

Galion cruises past Lex

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048