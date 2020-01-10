Spartans take down the Tigers

Pleasant 82, Galion 46

MARION — Pleasant posted an easy 82-46 over Galion on Saturday in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference boys basketball action. Galion started the season with a win over Bucyrus, but is now 1-9 overall and 0-6 in the MOAC. Pleasant earned their first MOAC. The Spartans are 4-7 overall and 1-5 in league action.

Round two of conference games begins for Galion on Saturday at River Valley Vikings. On Tuesday, the Tigers play host to Mount Gilead in non-conference play. Harding comes to Galion next Friday Jan. 17.

Colonel Crawford 50, Ridgedale 28

MORRAL — Colonel Crawford kept up its winning ways with a 50-28 Northern-10 Athletic Conference clash over Ridgdale on Wednesday.

The Eagles led 12-6 after one quarter, 20-8 at the half en route to the 22-point win. With the victory, the black and yellow improved their season mark to 8-2, 5-1 record in N-10 meetings. Ridgedale fell to 3-6 overall and 1-4.

The Eagles were an impressive 20/33 shooting. Jordan Fenner led the way with 20. He also had six steals. Gavin Feichtner added a dozen points, four rebounds and two assists and Chase Walker chipped in 10 points and three steals.

Colonel Crawford returns home for a meeting with Buckeye Central on Saturday and are at Upper Sandusky on Friday, Jan. 17. The following day, the Eagles welcome Carey to Mac Morrison Gymnasium in North Robinson.

Crestline 68, Temple Christian 53

MANSFIELD — Crestline’s boys hoops team has won four straight after Tuesday’s 68-53 win over Temple Christian. With the victory, Crestline moves to 5-4.

On Friday, the ‘Dogs got back to league action with a trip to Loudonville to take on the Redbirds. A road trip to Lucas is in store for Crestline on Saturday and the Cubs come to Crestine next Friday, Jan. 17. Crestline host Elgin next Saturday.

Eagles, Bulldogs pick up victories

