Girls basketball roundup: Tigers, Eagles lose, Crestline, Northmor pick up victories

Pleasant 63, Galion 35

MARION — Galion dropped a 63-35 decision at Pleasant on Wednesday in girls Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play. With the loss, the orange and blue fell to 0-11 overall and 0-6 in the league. Pleasant is7-5 and 3-3.

The Tigers were on the road Friday at River Valley Lady Vikings. On Thursday, Jan. 16, Galion welcomes the Harding Prexies to their the high school and is at Clear Fork next Saturday, Jan. 18.

Crestline 63, Vanlue 52

VANLUE — Crestline improve to 5-7 Tuesday night with a 63-52 win vs. Vanlue.

The ‘Dogs trailed by a point after the first quarter, but responded 17-point second frame to take a 29-25 halftime lead. Crestline led 42-32 after three quarters. Ivy Stewart led the Bulldogs with 17 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and a steal. Kennedy Moore had 15 points, nine boards and three blocks; Lauryn Tadda finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs are at home Saturday against St. Peter’ss. On Monday, Crestline will host East Knox they will head to Lucas to play Saturday, Jan. 18.

Northmor 53, Centerburg 41

CENTERBURG — Northmor improved to 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference action, with a 53-31 in over Centerburg. Centerburg is 1-11 and 0-8.

Lexi Wenger would once again sit atop the scoring column for Northmor, pouring in 17 points and was joined in double-figures by Reagan Swihart, who added 15.

Northmor is at Mount Gilead on Saturday. On Wednesday, Jan. 15, the Knights head to Howard for another KMAC meeting vs. East Knox. The Lady Knights are at home vs. Cardington on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 12 noon.

Buckeye Central 42, Colonel Crawford 35

NORTH ROBINSON — In a crucial matchup in the top-half of the Northern-10 Athletic Conference, Buckeye Central knocked off Colonel Crawford 42-35 on Tuesday. The Eagles fell to 10-2 overall, 6-2 record in the N-10. Buckeye Central is 10-2 and 8-0.

A three-game road trip began for the Lady Eagles on Friday, at Upper Sandusky.Crawford is at Carey on Tuesday and at Mohawk on Saturday, Jan. 18.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_OHSAA-Basketball-megasportsnews.com-photo.jpg

Crestline, Northmor pick up wins No. 5

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048