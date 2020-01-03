Tigers’ grapplers do well at Harding Classic

Galion Tigers Wrestling

MARION — Galion’s wrestling team took part in last week’s 49th Marion Harding Classic to compete alongside 27 other Ohio teams.

When all was said and done for the two-day event, Galion finished 16th overall in the field, tallying a team total of 69 points. Perennial power, Lakewood St. Edward, won the Classic with 207.5 points.

“We started the weekend with 10 wrestlers on Friday and began the second days with six wrestlers,” said Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell . “Not a bad showing at the Marion Harding Classic as we finished with four placers. Freshman Kiddren Clark finished fifth with a 4-2 record at 120-pounds while junior Devin McCarthy finished as the runner-up with a 4-1 record at 132-pounds after losing a close match to a returning state placer from Liberty Center. At 138-pounds, junior Ian Lehman finished seventh with a 3-2 record and 170-pound junior, Max Fisher, finished sixth with a 3-3 mark…We are improving and will continue to get better and be ready for the end of the year when it counts,” finishes Tyrrell.

Conner Ganshorn (106), Brodyne Butcher (113), Sam Wegesin (145) and Michael Marks (195) all went 0-2 in their matches as the Marion Harding Classic while teammates Kooper McCabe (152) and Mitchell Young (182) finished their weekend at 1-2 for the Tigers.

Galion will be at the JC Gorman in Mansfield for day two on Saturday, Jan. 4 and will return home on Wednesday, Jan. 8 for a tri-match with the Pleasant Spartans and the Lexington Minutemen.

Lucas 55, Northmor 44

LUCAS — In their makeup contest due to the Cubs’ playing in the state football championship, the Northmor Golden Knights boys hoops team dropped a 55-44 non-conference game at Lucas on Monday,

Northmor would hold a slim, 11-10 advantage after the first and following a low-scoring second quarter would find themselves trailing to their hosts at halftime; 18-17. In the second half, scoring would pick up a bit as the Cubs outscored the Knights in the third by a tally of 22-16 to take a 40-33 lead into the final quarter.

With the loss, the Knights see their five-game winning streak snapped and fall to 5-2 overall on the season while Lucas remains undefeated at 4-0.

Blake Miller and Logan Randolph led the way for the visitors, racking up 13 points apiece while Max Lower joined his teammates in double-figures, adding 10 points.

Additional statistics for the Knights on Monday were: Team- 17/30 from inside the arc, 3/14 from beyond the arc, 1/5 at the line, 26 rebounds (7 Offensive, 19 Defensive), 10 assists, 1 steal, 1 block and 13 turnovers; Miller- 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 block; Randolph- 3 rebounds; Lower- 5 rebounds; Kooper Keen- 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal; Hunter Mariotti- 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and Alex Tuttle- 1 rebound.

As a team, Lucas shot 18/35 from the interior and 2/7 from three-point range while also finishing at 13/20 at the charity stripe. The Cubs pulled in 23 rebounds (8 Offensive, 15 Defensive), dished out five assists, swiped nine steals, racked up seven blocks and committed just six turnovers in the win.

Northmor hosted Fredericktown in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play on Friday evening and will take to the road on Monday, January 6 for a non-league meeting with the Bucyrus Redmen. On Friday, January 10, the Golden Knights play hosts to the Highland Fighting Scots before hitting the road again on the very next day to face-off against Johnstown.

Submitted photo Galion junior Devin McCarthy (top, left podium) wrestled his way to a runner-up finish in the 132-pound weight class at the 49th Annual Marion Harding Classic last weekend. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2020/01/web1_Devin-McCarthy.jpg Submitted photo Galion junior Devin McCarthy (top, left podium) wrestled his way to a runner-up finish in the 132-pound weight class at the 49th Annual Marion Harding Classic last weekend.

Lucassnaps Northmor winning streak

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048