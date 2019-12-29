Boys hoops back in a big way for area squads

Crestline 53, Hillsdale 50

CRESTLINE — In their first contest in a week, the Crestline Bulldogs took to their home floor on Saturday evening to face the visiting Hillsdale Falcons in non-conference hoops action.

It would prove to be a big night for the hometown ‘Dogs as they not only earned their second victory of the season, edging the Falcons by a final score of 53-50, but senior Kaden Ronk had himself a night too. Ronk, by hitting two three-pointers in the opening quarter, set the new school record for most three-pointers in a career at Crestline High School.

On the evening, Ronk would also lead all scorers, racking up 22 points to go along with three rebounds, one assist, five steals and a blocked shot. Spencer Harley joined Ronk in double-figures, scoring a dozen and completing the double-double by pulling in 10 rebounds.

Crestline trailed by six after the first quarter at 16-10 before doubling up Hillsdale in the second to head into the locker room up; 28-25. Both squads tallied just 25 points in the second half en route to the Bulldogs’ three-point victory.

The home team improved to 2-4 overall with the victory and currently sit at 1-1 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

Crestline will return to their home floor and MBC play on Friday, Jan. 3 against St. Peter’s.

Lexington 56, Colonel Crawford 51

NORTH ROBINSON — A day removed from beating Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe Bucyrus, the Colonel Crawford Eagles returned to Mac Morrison Gymnasium to clash with Lexington Minutemen in non-conference play.

The Eagles would suffer just their second defeat of the young season, falling to Lex by five points, 56-51. Crawford falls to 6-2 with the loss and remain at 4-1 in the N-10 heading into 2020.

Friday evening saw the Eagles traveled to Bucyrus andwhere they won by 70 points, 110-40.

Colonel Crawford will host another non-conference opponent on Saturday, Jan. 4 as they welcome Plymouth to the Eagles’ Nest.

