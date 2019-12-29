Knights top Tigers in the Battle of Galion

GALION — The day after falling in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play at Ontario, the Galion Tigers returned to their home floor to play hosts to the Northmor Golden Knights in the Battle of Galion.

Northmor started the contest off slow, managing just 10 points in the opening quarter while the hosting Galion squad took an early, 13-10 advantage into the second quarter of play. However, the Knights would appear to find their composure on defense, holding the Tigers to just six points in the quarter while posting 13 themselves to move ahead at the half; 23-19.

Unfortunately for Galion, the third quarter didn’t provide much of a turnaround as they scored just five points while allowing Northmor to add 15 points and consequently taking a 38-24 into the final quarter of regulation. The home team would outscore the black and gold in the fourth but by just two points as Northmor earned the non-conference victory; 48-36.

With the win, the Golden Knights picked up their fifth straight victory and move to 5-1 overall on the season and remain at 3-1 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. For Galion, they drop their seventh in a row, falling to 1-7 overall and remain winless at 0-5 in the MOAC.

The Knights earned the win despite struggling at the free-throw line at 8/21 and committing 13 turnovers. Northmor went 19/41 from the field on the day, including a 2/12 mark from three-point range. Galion finished the contest with 10 turnovers and shot just 13/38 from the field. Northmor dominated the glass against their hosts, out-rebounding the Tigers to the tune of 34-18.

Blake Miller and Hunter Mariotti led the way for Northmor in the contest. Miller recorded 18 points while also grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out two assists, swiping two steals and swatting three blocks. Mariotti earned a double-double against Galion, scoring 13 while pulling in 11 rebounds.

Isaiah Alsip led all scorers on the floor on Saturday afternoon, dropping 20 points on the Knights’ defense, as well as netting seven rebounds, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Other statistics for Northmor in the win were: Team- 12 assists, 7 steals, 5 blocks; Mariotti- 3 assists, 1 block; Kooper Keen- 8 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block; Max Lower- 6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists; Alex Tuttle- 3 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists; Logan Randolph- 1 rebound, 1 assist, 4 steals and Preston Harbolt- 1 rebound, 1 steal.

Additional numbers for the struggling Tigers Saturday were: Team- 3 assists, 7 steals, 2 blocks; Matthew McMullen- 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 1 steal; Troy Manring- 4 points, 1 rebound; Rece Payne- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Hudson Miller- 2 points, 1 rebound; Carter Keinath- 2 rebounds; Stephen Thompson- 2 rebounds and Brayden Eckels- 1 rebound.

Northmor was back in action on Monday, December 30 for their make-up contest with the Lucas Cubs. The Knights will return to their conference schedule to begin 2020 as they host the Fredericktown Freddies on Friday, January 3. Galion will now have a few days off before they host the Buckeye Central Bucks in non-conference action.

