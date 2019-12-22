Unbeaten Shelby defeats Galion

SHELBY — Galion headed into the holiday break on a five-game losing streak. They dropped a 75-47 Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference decision to unbeaten Shelby on Saturday.

The Tigers trailed by just five after the first quarter of play at 21-16. However, Shelby out-scored Galion in the second 14-8 to take a 35-24 advantage into halftime. The Whippets came out hot in the third quarter, extending their lead by posting 28 points, 53-36.

With the win, Shelby is 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the MOAC. Galion is 1-5 and 0-4.

Isaiah Alsip followed his 33-point performance on Thursday with 21 points against the Whippets. Matthew McMullen scored 11. Troy Manring added six points, Carter Keinath chipped in five and Rece Payne and Stephen Thompson added two points apiece. Twenty Galion turnovers hurt their cause.

Shelby was led by 22 points from TJ Pugh. Cody Lantz added 17, Johnny Devito finished with 11 and Grant Hiatt nabbed 10 points for the Whippets. Shelby had only five turnovers.

Galion is at Ontario for a MOAC showdown Friday. On Saturday, Northmor comes to Tiger Town.

Colonel Crawford 88, Seneca East 51

ATTICA — Colonel Crawford took control after an even first quarter to thump Seneca East on Saturday in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Gavin Feichtner scored 30 points as the Eagles won 88-51.

Crawford led 19-14 after one period, but stretched the lead to 46-24 at halftime and never looked back

Crawford upped its season mark to 5-1 overall and is 3-1 in N-10 play. Seneca East is 2-4 and 2-2 mark.

Jordan Fenner scored 25 points and had 14 assists and Chase Walker scored 10 points and had 18 rebounds in the win.

The Eagles will be back in action Friday at Bucyrus for an N-10 meeting. Lexington comes to North Robinson on Saturday.

Colonel Crawford 55, Wynford 54

BUCYRUS — On Friday evening, the Eagles beat Wynford 55-54.

Despite a 19-11 advantage after the opening quarter, Colonel Crawford found themselves trailing at halftime, 31-29. But the Eagles won the second half and the game. Eight of Crawford’s 12 fourth quarter points came at the free-throw line and helped to seal the win. In that fourth, the Eagles shot 15 foul shots.

Feichtner and Fenner scored 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Northmor 66, Danville 33

DANVILLE — Northmor doubled up Danville 66-33 on Friday in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

After beginning the 2019-2020 with a home loss against the KMAC leading Centerburg Trojans, Northmor has won four straight to improve to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in league play. Danville is winless this season.

Northmor heads to Galion on Saturday, and will play their make-up contest at Lucas on Monday, Dec. 30. The Golden Knights are at home Friday, Jan. 3 vs. Fredericktown.

Plymouth 53, Crestline 49

PLYMOUTH — Following their first victory of the season on Friday, Crestline lost Saturday at Plymouth, 53-49. With the defeat, Crestline falls to 1-4 overall.

The Bulldogs victory on Friday came on the road at Mansfsield Christian. Crestline dominated the Flames, 65-32 in Mid-Buckeye Conference action.

