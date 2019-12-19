Northmor splits matches at Crestview

ASHLAND — The Northmor Golden Knights wrestlers remained busy on Wednesday, December 18 as they headed to Crestview High School to compete in a quad-meet hosted by the Cougars.

Northmor would be paired up alongside the Tuslaw Mustangs and the hosts and would go on to split their matches on the day. The Knights would defeat the Mustangs by a score of 45-31 but would lose their first contest of the season to the Cougars by a tally of 56-24. Northmor’s record now stands at 5-1 in duals so far in their 2019-2020 campaign.

In their match against Tuslaw, the black and gold would forfeit matches at both the 106-pound and 113-pound weight classes before earning points in the 120-pound weight class. CJ Stoney needed 2:40 to pin Thomas Snyder to earn the Knights their first points. Northmor would later see Gavin Ramos earn a 4-2 decision over Tuslaw’s Adam Ryder.

At 138-pounds, Dylan Amens would win via forfeit, as would Hunter Brookover at 285-pounds later on in competition.

Northmor would earn four additional victories in their bout with the Mustangs, all of which came thanks to pinfalls.

Trenton Ramos, representing the Golden Knights at 145-pounds, pinned Trevor Gallion in 1:15 while Niko Christo needed just 1:22 to pin Spencer Murray in their 170-pound clash. In the 182-pound and 220-pound classes, Conor Becker (182) and Brandon Planey (220) needed less than one minute to pin their opponents, clocking victories in 28 seconds and 31 seconds, respectively.

Also in action against Tuslaw were: 126-pounds, Marcus Cortez- lost via 1:47 pinfall; 152-pounds, Austin Amens- lost via 21-9 Major Decision; 160-pounds, Eli Davis- lost via 1:38 pinfall and 195-pounds, Gavin Whited- lost via 5-4 decision.

Against Crestview, Northmor would start behind due to forfeiting their matches in four different weight classes; 106, 113, 182 and 285-pounds.

G. Ramos would earn his second victory of the day, making quick work of the Cougars’ Dakota Fletcher with a 25-second pinfall. Christo would be the only other Northmor wrestler to go 2-0 the day as he defeated Brier Godsey via a 1:32 pinfall. T. Ramos would win via forfeit at 138-pounds and Amens would redeem himself with a 2:28 pinfall victory in his 145-pound bout.

Five of the Golden Knights’ losses against Crestview came by pinfall while Cortez fell at 126-pounds, 9-2 to Brent Eicher.

Northmor’s pinfall defeats and times against the Cougars were: 120- Stoney pinned in 1:05; 152- Davis pinned in 5:20; 160- Bodhi Workman pinned in 1:18; 195- Whited pinned in 2:39 and 220- Planey pinned in 0:45.

The black and gold will be back in action on Friday, December 27 and Saturday, December 28 as they compete in the annual Medina Invitational Tournament.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

