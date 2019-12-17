Knights, Eagles pick up wins in home thrillers

Northmor 46, Pleasant 44

GALION — Northmor’s boys basketball team headed into Saturday’s home contest against the Pleasant Spartans with just two games under their belts. After their originally scheduled Friday night game against East Knox was postponed, the Golden Knights entered fresh on Saturday.

Northmor took e a narrow, three-point advantage after the first quarter at 11-8. The two squads combined to score just 11 points in the second quarter, sending the game into the locker room for halftime with Northmor ahead 17-13.

It was 27-27 after three quarters. Both squads turned up the intensity in the fourth quarter with Northmor rallying for the two-point win, 46-44.

In the fourth quarter, Hunter Mariotti scored 12 of his team high 16 points, including going 7/8 at the free-throw line when it mattered most. As a team, Northmor shot seven of their eight total free throws in the fourth, converting seven of them en route to the victory.

Max Lower would finish as the only other Knights’ player to reach double-figures on the evening, scoring 10.

With the victory, Northmor upped its record to 2-1 overall. The Knights are 1-1 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play. The Spartans dropped to 2-4. The Golden Knights faced Cardington on Tuesday, On Friday, Northmor is at Danvilles.

Colonel Crawford 64, Mohawk 62

NORTH ROBINSON — Also on Saturday evening, the Colonel Crawford Eagles boys hoops team took to their home floor in Mac Morrison Gymnasium to play hosts Northern-10 Athletic Conference foe Mohawk, holding on for a 64-62 win.

Scoring would appear to be abundant early on as the Eagles jumped out to a two-point lead after the first at 19-17. In the second, things would slow only slightly as Crawford tallied 18 additional points while holding Mohawk to 14 to head into intermission ahead by six points; 37-31.

The Warriors would come out in the third quarter showing that they would not go down without a fight on either end of the court, holding the high-octane Eagles’ offense to just 10 points while racking up 19 on their offensive end to takeover the lead at 50-47.

Crawford bumped its record to 3-1 overall and 1-1 mark in N-10 meetings. Mohawk is 2-3 and 1-1 .

Chase Walker showed up in a big way for Crawford, racking up a team-high 20 points, with six rebounds and one blocked shot.. Jordan Fenner and Gavin Feichtner scored 13 points apiece.

Crawford is at Bucyrus on Friday and at Seneca East on Saturday.

Harding 61, Galion 49

MARION — The Galion Tigers headed to Marion on Friday, Dec. 13 to meet up with the hosting Harding Presidents in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference competition.

Galion lost, 61-49. After opening the season with a win, the Tigers have dropped three straight to fall to 1-3 and 0-2. Additional information was not available.

The Tigers are at home Thursday against Clear Fork. Galion is at Shelby on Saturday.

Tigers struggle on the road vs. Harding

