Tigers swimmers,Northmor bowlerscontinue to excel

COLUMBUS — Galion swimmers competed with some of the best in the state Saturday at the annual Neb Reeb Invitational at The Ohio State University’s Bill and Mae McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion. The invitational — split up into “A-Flight” and “B-Flight” based on entry times — in cluded hundreds of swimmers attempting to make a splash, with a top-20 placement being a coveted honor.

In the “A-Flight”, the Galion Tigers would see two relay teams and one individual achieve such accolades.

Ben Altstadt, Caleb Strack, Alec Dicus and Isaac Niedermier swam a time of 1:49.16 in the 200-yard medley relay race which landed them 17th overall in the field. Later on in the day, those four swimmers would team up again, in the order of Strack, Niedermier, Dicus and Altstadt, and swim a time of 1:37.42 to take 17th overall in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

Troie Grubbs was the lone top-20 placer for the Lady Tigers in the “A-Flight”, placing 15th in the 50-yard freestyle with her time of 25.37.

In “B-Flight”, four Tigers landed top-20 spots.

Ally Staats was the top-finisher for Galion on Saturday, swimming her way to a fourth-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 6:06.69. Finishing right behind her was freshman Julia Conner, taking fifth in 6:18.56. Another freshman, Caitlyn Karnes, turned in the sixth fastest time in the flight’s 100-yard butterfly, swimming her race in 1:08.27. Finishing up the top-20 placers down at OSU was Niedermier. Niedermier finished ninth overall in the 100-yard freestyle in 54.93.

The Tigers host Lexington on Wednesday at the Galion YMCA. On Saturday, Galion will head to the C.T. Branin Natatorium, home of the state championship meet, to compete in the Canton City Christmas Invite.

Northmor Bowling

MOUNT VERNON — Northmor’s girls bowling team remained unbeated Friday by beat Highland in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference showdown. The Lady Knights improved to 8-0 overall and 6-0 in the KMAC with an 1,806-1,545 victory.

After the first game of the match, Northmor had just a 39-pin advantage at 701-662 but would stretch that lead to 247-pins by taking game two; 829-611. In the Baker Series, the Knights out-rolled the Scots by a tally of 276-272 en route to their eighth victory on the season.

Freshman Kourtney Rinehart blazed the lanes for Northmor, scoring 222 in both of her games on the day to rack up a two-game series of 444 for the undefeated Lady Knights.

Northmor’s boys team suffered its second defeat on the season, falling 1,982-1,962. The Knights are 6-2 and 4-1.

The Knights appeared to be in control of the clash, leading the Scots 858-768 after the first game. However, Highland would strike back in a big way in the second game, out-rolling Northmor 893-808. After cutting the Knights’ lead to just five pins heading into the Baker Series, the home team posted a 321 in the two-game series while the visitors managed just 296 en route to the heartbreaking loss.

Northmor was scheduled to be on the road Tuesday against Cardington. Following that match, the Golden Knights will see a break in their schedule, next taking on Fredericktown on Monday, Jan. 6 at Victory Lanes in Galion.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

