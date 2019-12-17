Crestline, Crawford pick up wins

Crestline 60, Temple Christian 32

CRESTLINE — Crestline beat Temple Christian 60-32 Monday to improve to 3-4 overall, Lauren Tadda led the Bulldogs with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals to record a triple-double.

Ivy Stewart scored 11 points and had nine boards. Kennedy Moore would be the third member of the Crestline squad to reach double-figures, contributing 10 points.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs pick back up in MBC play as they play hosts to the Mansfield Christian Lady Flames.

Central Christian 49, Crestline 38

CRESTLINE — Last Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs lost to Kidron Central Christian 49-38. Crestline is 0-2 in Mid-Buckeye Conferene action.

Tadda had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Other statistics for the home team last Thursday were: Team- 13/31 from inside, 1/13 from outside, 9/23 at the free-throw line, 26 rebounds (11 Offensive, 15 Defensive), 7 assists, 14 steals, 1 block and 16 turnovers; Tadda- 1 assist, 5 steals; Moore- 3 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block; Hannah Delong- 5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal; Daija Sewell- 8 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals; Stewart- 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals and Jocelynn Morgan- 2 points, 1 rebound, 2 steals.

Colonel Crawford 50, Wynford 42

BUCYRUS — Colonel Crawford remained unbeaten with a 50-42 win over Wynford on Friday in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Crawford is 6-0 overall, 4-0 mark in the N-10. Wynford is 4-3 and 2-2.

Crawford was at home Tuesday against Seneca East, and is at Bucyrus on Saturday.

Clear Fork 51, Galion 24

GALION — Galion remained winless on the year with a 51-24 loss to Mid -Ohio Athletic Conference foe Clear Fork on Saturday. The Tigers are 0-6 and 0-4. Clear Fork is 3-3 and 1-1.

On Wednesday evening, the Lady Tigers will take a break from their league schedule and head to Sparta for a meeting with the Highland Lady Fighting Scots. Another road trip awaits Galion on Friday when they head to Shelby to clash with the Lady Whippets. Next Monday, the Tigers will play their final contest before the holidays as they welcome the Mohawk Lady Warriors to town for a non-conference clash.

Danville 84, Northmor 28

DANVILLE — Also on Saturday, Northmor dropped an 84-28 decision to Danville in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

Danville would see four players reach 12 or more points on the day en route to a lopsided, 84-28 victory. Northmor dropped to 3-4 overall with the loss while falling to 2-3 in the KMAC while Danville improved their season mark to 4-3, including a 3-1 record in conference meetings.

Sophomore Lexi Wenger once again led the Lady Golden Knights in scoring, tallying nine points on the day. Reagan Swihart contributed seven points, Taylor Linkous added five while Paige Caudill and Haley Dille chipped in two and one points, respectively.

Next up for the black and gold will be another KMAC opponent as they welcome the Fredericktown Lady Freddies to town on Saturday, December 21.

Struggles continue for Northmor, Galion

