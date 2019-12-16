Northmor, Galion take on field at Big Walnut Classic

SUNBURY — On Saturday, December 14, hundreds of high school wrestlers from around Ohio gathered at Big Walnut High School in Sunbury for the annual Big Walnut Classic.

It would prove to be a solid tournament for wrestlers representing Northmor and Galion High Schools as the Golden Knights claimed the team championship, scoring 235 total points while the Tigers earned fifth in the field of 13 teams with 178.5 points. Dublin Jerome finished as the runner-ups in the team standings, netting 217.5 points on the day.

Northmor would see four of their wrestlers grapple their way to championships in their respective weight classes on Saturday, starting with Gavin Ramos in the 132-pound weight class. Ramos went 5-0 on the day with three wins coming via pinfall while also earning his 100th career victory for the black and gold.

At 138-pounds, Austin Amens earned two pinfall wins in pool action and then marched to a championship thanks to a 6-0 win as well as a 9-3 victory in the first-place match. Niko Christo went a perfect, 4-0 on the day in the 152-pound weight class, claiming the title with a pin of Dublin Jerome’s Nick Henkel in the championship match in just 0:55 seconds. Northmor’s final champion at the class came in the 170-pound weight class as returning Division III state champion Conor Becker picked up five pinfall victories en route to the crown. In doing so, Becker was also named the tournament’s “Most Outstanding Wrestler”.

For the Galion Tigers, they would see two of their wrestlers earn weight-class titles on the day in a packed field.

Kidren Clark, wrestling for the orange and blue in the 120-pound weight class, finished pool action at 1-1 to head into the finals. Once there, Clark battled his way to the championship thanks to a pinfall victory in the semifinals in 5:14. In his championship match, Clark needed 5:27 of the six-minute match to pin Big Walnut’s Christian Jordey to claim first place for the Tigers

Galion’s other champion came in the 285-pound weight class as senior John Abouhassan cruised through pool matches with three pinfall wins and was then awarded the championship thanks to two default decisions.

The Golden Knights would also see Marcus Cortez earn runner-up honors in the 126-pound weight class, two wrestlers finish third in their respective classes, one fourth-place finisher and two of their wrestlers pick up sixth place points on the day.

Dale Brocwell (106) finished 3-2 to snag third place while CJ Stoney (113) went 4-1 with three pins en route to his third place finish. Trenton Ramos (145) earned the Knights’ lone fourth-place finish while Eli Davis (160) and Gavin Whited (195) finished sixth in their respective weight groups.

Galion had a wide variety of placers on Saturday in addition to Clark and Abouhassan’s championships, led by runner-up finishes from both Ian Lehman and Sam Wegesin.

Lehman was 3-0 heading into the 138-pound championship match against Amens, in which Lehman found himself on the wrong end of a 19-3 decision to earn second place. Wegesin, wrestling for Galion in the 145-pound weight class, finished pool action at 3-0, won his opening match of the finals by a 7-4 decision but would come up short, dropping the championship match to Westerville Central’s Gary Steele via a 12-2 Major Decision.

Brodyn Butcher (113) finished sixth on the afternoon for the Tigers while teammate Max Fisher claimed fifth in the 170-pound weight class. Mike Marks wrestled his way to fourth overall in the field in the 195-pound group while Devin McCarthy rounded out Galion’s placers by finishing third in the 132-pound weight class.

Northmor will head to Crestview on Wednesday, December 18 for a quad-meet hosted by the Cougars while the Tigers will be in their home gymnasium for their annual mid-day clash against the visiting Bucyrus Redmen on Friday, December 20. On Saturday, December 21, Galion will head to Sparta for a quad-meet with the hosting Highland Fighting Scots and will be joined by North Union and Grand Valley.

By Chad Clinger

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048