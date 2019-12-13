Northmor grapplers now 4-0

GALION — Four wrestling teams gathered for a quad hosted by Northmor on Wednesday, December 11. The hosting Golden Knights would lock up with River Valley and Galion while Willard also made the trek down to compete. For the Tigers, it would be their first match of the season while Northmor was competing in their second home quad-meet of the early season.

In the pairing of wrestlers from the Golden Knights and the Tigers, Northmor would emerge with the victory by a tally of 48-30.

Conner Ganshorn would win via forfeit at 106-pounds before CJ Stoney of Northmor earned a 4:20 pinfall victory over Galion’s Brodyn Butcher. The Tigers would bounce back in a big way in the 120-pound weight class as Kiddren Clark took down the Knights’ Dale Brocwell via major decision; 12-1.

At 132-pounds, Devin McCarthy wrestled his way to a huge win over Northmor’s Marcas Cortez, picking up the technicall fall with a lopsided match score of 20-5. All other matches between the Tigers and the Golden Knights were determined either win a pinfall or a forfeit except for in the 160-pound weight class. Galion’s Kooper McCabe took down Eli Davis by a final score of 6-2.

The 126-pound weight class saw both teams forfeiting and returning state champion Conor Becker was victorious via forfeit in the 182-pound class.

In the remaining six weight classes, the Northmor Golden Knights would pick up six pinfall victories over their respective Galion opponents. The quickest of which came in the 195-pound weight class when Gavin Whited pinned Carter Dominy in 1:02.

Other victories for Northmor against Galion: 138-pound weight class: Gavin Ramos pinned Ian Lehman in 1:53; 145-pound class: Austin Amens pinned Sam Wegesin in 3:55; 152-pound class: Trenton Ramos pinned Ryder McCabe in 3:19; 170-pound class: Niko Christo pinned Max Fisher in 5:20 and 220-pound class: Brandon Planey pinned Michael Marks in 1:52.

Galion’s lone pinfall victory over Northmor came thanks to senior John Abouhassan. Abouhassan needed just 1:01 to take down Hunter Brookover in the 285-pound class.

“Overall we competed well,” says Galion head coach Brent Tyrrell following the opener. “We are young but we are wrestling hard and competing to begin the season.”

Northmor 55, River Valley 18

In the Knights’ other match on the day, they clashed with the River Valley Vikings and would cruise to a 55-18 victory. With the win, Northmor improved to a perfect 4-0 having defeated Upper Sandusky and Mansfield Senior last week in their opener.

The pinfall awarded the Golden Knights seven victories throughout the various weight classes against the Vikings, starting with Planey earning the win in 1:22. Brookover bounced back from his loss against Abouhassan and earned his pinfall win in just 0:46.

Stoney (0:25) and Brocwell (0:20) needed less than 30 seconds to pin their River Valley opponents at 113 and 120-pounds, respectively.

At 132-pounds, Cortez was taken to the limit but would eventually pin his competition in 5:43. Gavin (138) and Trenton (152) Ramos rounded out the pinfall wins for Northmor, needing 1:50 and 2:59 to earn points towards the match win.

Forfeits also played a part in the final score on the evening as both teams forfeited in the 106-pound weight class while Northmor forfeited their matches at 126 and 182 before Davis was awarded a win via forfeit at 160. Amens and Christo picked up the final two wins for the Knights, will via decision and major decision, respectively. The only match loss for Northmor came at 195 when Whited was pinned in 1:21.

Galion 60, Willard 18

The Tigers were also paired against the Willard Crimson Flashes on Wednesday and won easily to move to 1-1 following their first matches of the season; 60-18.

Abouhassan won via another pinfall at 285, pinning his Willard opponent in just 1:01. Fisher bounced back from his loss to Christo and pinned his foe in 3:10. Galion earned their third victory via the fall as Wegesin netted the 2:22 win.

Ganshorn (106), Butcher (113), Clark (120), McCarthy (132), McCabe (160) and Marks (220) were all awarded forfeit wins against Willard. Lehman wrestled his way to a hard-fought, 10-8 victory in overtime in his 138-pound bout while McCabe snagged an 8-5 win at 152-pounds.

Galion’s three loses also came via the pinfall as Evans (126), Newsome (182) and Young (195) all suffered defeat at the hands of their Crimson Flashes opponents.

Both the Galion Tigers and the Northmor Golden Knights will be on hand at the Big Walnut Classic on Saturday, December 14.

Tigers open their season with a split

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

