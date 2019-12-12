Tigers swim past Spartans in MOAC showdown

GALION — The Galion Tigers swim teams welcomed Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the Pleasant Spartans, to their home pool at the Galion YMCA on Wednesday, December 12.

Galion’s boys picked up their third consecutive win, defeating Pleasant by a score of 60-32. For the Lady Tigers, they earned their first victory of the season, handing the Lady Spartans a 20-point defeat; 57-37.

The 200-yard medley relay group of Ben Altstadt, Caleb Strack, Alec Dicus and Isaac Niedermier got the afternoon rolling with their victory in a time of 1:53.72. Later in the meet, the same four swimmers also claimed first-place points in the 200-yard freestyle relay, pacing the field with their time of 1:39.93.

In the individual events on the day, Galion claimed four wins, led by two from Altstadt. Altstadt won both the 50-yard freestyle (23.67) and the 100-yard freestyle (53.49) on the day.

Also claiming individual wins were Dicus and Strack. Dicus swam his way to first place in the 200-yard freestyle with his time of 2:17.98 while Strack won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:07.67.

Other placements for the Tigers boys squads on Wednesday were: 200-medley relay, 3rd; 200-free relay, 2nd; 400-yard freestyle relay, 2nd and 3rd; Jaxon Oehler- 200-freestyle, 2nd; Strack- 200-yard individual medley, 2nd; Justin Lester- 200-IM, 3rd and 500-yard freestyle, 2nd; Niedermier- 50-free, 2nd and 100-free, 2nd; Dicus- 100-yard butterfly, 2nd; Hayden Kaple- 500-free, 3rd; Kyler Ratcliff- 100-back, 3rd and Chris Amick- 100-yard breaststroke, 2nd.

For the Lady Tigers, they picked up two relay victories and five individual event wins on the day against their conference foes.

Kaisey Speck led the way for Galion, earning the top-spot in the 100-fly (1:0562) and the 500-free (5:59.37). Freshman Caitlyn Karnes dashed her way ahead of the competition in the 200-free, winning in 2:26.39. Sophomore Troie Grubbs continued to dominate in the 50-free, earning the victory in 26.92. Rounding out the individual wins for the Lady Tigers was Adriana Zeger. Zeger outlasted the field in the 100-free with her time of 1:03.62.

In the 200-free relay, Grubbs, Brooklyn O’Brien, Zeger and Speck teamed up for a first-place finish, winning in 1:53.32. To close out the day against Pleasant, the Galion foursome of Zeger, Ally Staats, Karnes and Grubbs earned the top-spot with their time of 4:18.90.

Other placements for the Lady Tigers in their first victory were: 200-medley relay, 2nd and 3rd; 200-free relay, 3rd; 400-free relay, 3rd; Ava Niedermier- 200-free, 3rd; Julia Conner- 200-IM, 2nd and 100-back, 2nd; Nicole Thomas- 200-IM, 3rd and 100-breast, 3rd; Zeger- 50-free, 3rd; Karnes- 100-fly, 3rd; O’Brien- 100-free, 3rd and 100-breast, 2nd; Staats- 500-free, 2nd and 100-back, 3rd.

Next up for the Galion Tigers will be a trip to The Ohio State University for the Ned Reeb Invite. On Wednesday, December 18, the Tigers welcome the always difficult Lexington Minutemen to the YMCA before heading to the Canton City Christmas Invite on Saturday, December 21.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

