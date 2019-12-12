Knights net first win at Mount Gilead

MOUNT GILEAD — Following their loss to Centerburg last Friday to open the 2019-2020 season, the Northmor Golden Knights boys basketball team took their game on the road on Tuesday to face Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference rivals, the Mount Gilead Indians.

Northmor would prevail to pick up their first win of the season and begin their conference schedule at 1-0, defeating the hosting Mount Gilead squad in convincing fashion; 63-33. With the loss, the Indians fall to 1-3 overall on the season and 1-1 in the KMAC.

From the opening tip, things were full throttle for the visiting Knights as they ran away with a first-quarter advantage of 23-8. Things would slow down dramatically in the second quarter as the visitors posted just eight points while holding Mount Gilead to seven to take a 31-15 lead into the locker room at the half.

In the third quarter, Northmor would come out hot again, racing their way to 16 points while once again holding their hosts to just seven points. Another 16-point quarter for the Golden Knights in the fourth paced the way for their 30-point victory over their county rivals.

As a team, the black and gold shot 21/42 from the inside while going 6/20 from three-point range. At the free-throw line, Northmor would struggle slightly, finishing at a 3/7 mark. The Golden Knights pulled in 35 rebounds as a team (15 Offensive, 20 Defensive) while also dishing out 15 assists, snagging 11 steals, blocking three shots and committing a dozen turnovers on the night.

Senior big man Blake Miller led the way for the road warriors, racking up 20 points while Kooper Keen tacked on 19 in the victory. In total, Northmor saw eight different players score in the lopsided win.

Other statistics for the Golden Knights on Tuesday were: Miller- 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks; Keen- 8 rebounds, 1 steal; Logan Randolph- 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals; Preston Harbolt- 5 points, 1 block; Max Lower- 4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Alex Tuttle- 2 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal; Hunter Mariotti- 2 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists; Gavin Miller- 2 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal and Graesin Cass- 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal.

Northmor will return home for a meeting with another conference foe, the East Knox Bulldogs, on Friday, December 13 before hosting the Pleasant Spartans the following day in non-league action. On Tuesday, December 17, the Knights hit the road to battle the Cardington Pirates before traveling to Danville for a KMAC clash with the hosting Blue Devils on Friday, December 20.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

