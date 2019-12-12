Lady ‘Dogs snap three-game skid

CRESTLINE — Back on Tuesday, December 10, the Crestline Lady Bulldogs welcomed the Bucyrus Lady Redmen to town to compete in non-conference girls hoops action.

Entering the contest, Crestline had lost three consecutive games following a season-opening win against the Galion Lady Tigers. On Tuesday, that streak came to an end as the Lady ‘Dogs defeated their guests by a final score of 52-31.

With the victory, the Bulldogs upped their record to 2-3 on the season and remain 0-1 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play. For Bucyrus, they fell to 0-5 with the loss and currently sit at 0-2 in their Northern-10 Athletic Conference meetings.

Things appeared to begin smoothly for the hosts as they jumped out to a 19-8 advantage after the first quarter of play. In the second frame, the Bulldogs extended their lead as they outscored the Redmen by a tally of 13-5.

Entering the second half, Crestline appeared in control with a 32-13 lead before erupting for an additional 20 points in the third while holding Bucyrus to just four points. The fourth quarter saw the Lady ‘Dogs held scoreless while Bucyrus posted 14 points to trim the score to the eventual final and 21-point deficit.

Four players reached double-figures on the evening for the home squad, led by 15 points from Hannah Delong. Daija Sewell contributed 13 points while Ivy Stewart racked up 11 points. Lauryn Tadda chipped in 10 points to go along with 10 rebounds for the double-double.

As a team, Crestline finished at 18/45 from inside the arc and 4/9 from the perimeter but struggled at the free-throw line at 4/11 in the win. The Lady Bulldogs pulled in 36 total rebounds (14 Offensive, 22 Defensive) while dishing out a dozen assists, swiping 16 steals and swatting one block. The ‘Dogs dashed out to the win despite committing 29 turnovers against Bucyrus.

Other statistics for the home team in the lopsided win: Delong- 7 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal; Sewell- 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals; Stewart- 3 rebounds, 1 block, 2 assists, 6 steals; Tadda- 1 assist, 3 steals; Kennedy Moore- 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals; Liyah Harris- 1 rebound; Jocelynn Morgan- 3 points, 6 rebounds; Maddie Engler- 2 rebounds and Dalani Kiser- 1 rebound, 1 steal.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

