Lady Knights rally for KMAC win

GALION — The Northmor Lady Golden Knights basketball team remained busy to start their 2019-2020 season with a home contest against the East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, December 7.

Despite trailing by a score of 15-4 after the opening frame, Northmor rallied back and was able to pick up the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference victory by a final score of 52-35. With the victory Saturday, the Lady Knights upped their season record to 3-2 overall and improved to 2-1 in KMAC meetings.

Northmor was once again led in the scoring column by Lexi Wenger. Wenger racked up 22 points in the win to go along with five rebounds, three assists and four steals. Joining her in double-figures was Julianna DiTullio. DiTullio added 11 points as well as six rebounds, six assists and a pair of steals on the afternoon.

Reagan Swihart and Paige Caudill tallied nine points apiece Saturday while Swihart also grabbed nine boards and dished out two assists for the home team.

A trio of KMAC opponents will meet up with the Lady Knights over the next few weeks, starting with a trip to Cardington and a clash with the hosting Lady Pirates on Wednesday, December 11. On Saturday, December 14, Northmor heads to Danville to do battle with the Lady Blue Devils before eventually returning to their home floor for a meeting with the Fredericktown Lady Freddies on Saturday, December 21.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/12/web1_Golden-Knights-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048