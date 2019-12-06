Girls basketball roundup: Crawford ladies bounce Upper Sandusky

Colonel Crawford 54, Upper Sandusky 21

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford’s girls basketball is 3-0 this season after Tuesday’s 54-21 victory over Upper Sandusky. Crawford is 1-0 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference. With the loss, Upper falls to 1-3 and 0-1.

The Lady Eagles played host to another N-10 foe, the Carey Lady Blue Devils, on Friday, December 6. On Tuesday, December 10, the Mohawk Lady Warriors will head to North Robinson to face Crawford before the Eagles head to Wynford on Friday, Dec. 13.

Hillsdale 65, Crestline 59

CRESTLINE — Crestline dropped a 65-59 decision to Hillsdale in non-conference action Tuesday. With the loss, Crestline falls to 1-2.

Hillsdale jumped out to a 22-15 lead after the first quarter before extending their lead to nine points entering the intermission up; 40-31. Crestline would outscore their guests by a slim margin in the second half by a slim margin, coming up just six points short in their second loss.

Kennedy Moore, Hannah Delong and Lauryn Tadda all finished in double figures for the home team with Moore leading the way with 14 points. Delong netted 13 while Tadda turned in a dozen. As a team, Crestline shot 18/29 from the free-throw line, 13/30 from the interior and 5/15 from the perimeter on the night.

Other statistics for the Lady Bulldogs on Tuesday were: Team- 23 rebounds (6 offensive, 17 defensive), 11 assists, 3 blocks, 9 steals and 21 turnovers; Moore- 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 1 steal; Delong- 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Tadda- 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals, 1 block; Daija Sewell- 7 points, 3 rebounds; Ivy Stewart- 4 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals; Liyah Harris- 1 assist; Emma Kirby- 5 points, 1 steal and Jocelynn Morgan- 4 points, 1 block.

Crestline hosted Lucas on Thursday to begin the Mid-Buckeye Conference portion of their schedule and will be back on their home floor for a non-conference contest against the visiting Bucyrus Lady Redmen on Tuesday, December 10.

Ontario 59, Galion 36

ONTARIO — Also on Tuesday evening, the Galion Lady Tigers began their Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference schedule with a trip to Ontario to face-off against the hosting Lady Warriors.

Galion, still looking for their first-ever conference win, headed back home following a 59-36 loss. The Lady Tigers fall to 0-3 overall on the season and 0-1 in the MOAC while Ontario opens their winter at 1-0 in both the conference and overall.

On Friday, Dec. 6, the Galion Lady Tigers return to their home floor for a league clash with the visiting River Valley Lady Vikings. Another road game awaits the Galion girls as they will head to Marion on Thursday, December 12 for a meeting with the Harding Prexies.

