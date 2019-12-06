Galion, Crawford swimmers split wins at Galion YMCA

GALION — The Galion boys and Crawford girls logged swimming wins Tuesday as Galion and Colonel Crawford competed in the pool at the Galion YMCA.

The Tigers’ boys squad won 57-37 while the Lady Eagles bested Galion 67-27.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the Galion foursome of Ben Altstadt, Caleb Strack, Alec Dicus and Isaac Niedermier got the meet going with a win in their time of 1:53.27. Those same four Tigers would also finish out the day with a victory in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:54.60. Colonel Crawford would earn a relay victory in the 200-yard freestyle relay as Branyan Rowland, Nate Eachus, Keyen Shipman and Jacob Awbrey swam their way to first place in 1:44.36.

Individually, Galion would earn five-event wins while the Eagles swam to victories in the remaining three events.

Strack and Altstadt earned a pair of individual victories each while Dicus claimed the final win for the Tigers. Strack took first in the 200-yard individual medley (2:19.59) and the 100-yard backstroke (59.64) with Altstadt earning wins in the 50-yard freestyle (23.43) and the 100-free (52.14). Dicus finished his 100-yard butterfly in 1:09.06 en route to the win.

For the Eagles, Rowland snagged first in both the 200-free (2:09.64) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:11.35) with teammate Evan Price earning first in the 500-free in 6:48.29.

Other results on the boys side for Galion were: 200-medley relay, 3rd; Nathan Barre- 200-free, 2nd and 100-breast, 2nd; Hayden Kaple- 200-free, 3rd and 500-free, 3rd; J. Lester- 200-IM, 3rd and 500-free, 2nd; Niedermier- 50-free, 3rd and 100-free, 2nd; 200-free relay, 2nd and 3rd; Kyler Ratcliff- 100-back, 3rd; 400-free relay, 2nd.

Other results for Crawford’s boys were: 200-medley relay- 2nd and 4th; Eachus- 200-free, 4th, 200-IM, 2nd, 100-fly, 2nd and 100-back, 4th; Kevin Phillips- 200-IM, 4th and 100-fly, 3rd; Awbrey- 50-free, 2nd and 100-free, 4th; Jacob Barnes- 50-free, 4th and 100-breast, 3rd; Shipman- 100-free, 3rd and 100-back, 2nd; 200-free relay, 4th; 400-free relay, 3rd.

In the events for the girls, Colonel Crawford would sweep the relays on the day while also earning victories in five of the eight individual events.

Abby Martin, Emma Swisher, Maddy Keller and Cassidy Vogt got the winning started with their time of 2:20.19 in the 200-medley relay. Later on in the meet, Katie Hanft, Kayla Payne, Martin and Vogt swam to first in the 200-free relay in 1:51.39. To close out the dual, Jayden Ward, Swisher, Payne and Hanft completed the sweep, claiming the 400-free relay in 4:19.54.

Ward also picked up two individual wins on the day, winning the 200-free in 2:15.16 and the 500-free in 5:59.40. Keller won the 100-fly (1:09.97), Hanft claimed first in the 100-free (59.80) and Martin had the top time in the 100-breast (1:12.06) for the Lady Eagles.

Kaisey Speck earned two individual wins for Galion against Crawford, swimming her way to first in the 200-IM (2:25.37) and the 100-breast (1:13.59). Troie Grubbs had the Lady Tigers’ other event win, picking up first in the 50-free in 26.77.

Other placements for the Lady Eagles were: 200-medley relay, 4th; Alison Manko- 200-free, 2nd and 500-free, 2nd; Hanft-200-IM, 2nd; Payne- 200-IM, 3rd and 100-free, 2nd; Vogt- 50-free, 2nd and 100-fly, 2nd; Martin- 50-free, 3rd; 200-free relay, 4th; Reagan Ritzhaupt- 100-back, 2nd; Swisher- 100-breast, 2nd; Keller- 100-breast, 3rd; 400-free relay, 3rd.

Other placements for the Galion Lady Tigers were: 200-medley relay, 2nd and 3rd; Brooklyn O’Brien- 200-free, 3rd 100-free, 4th; Caitlyn Karnes- 200-free, 4th and 100-fly, 3rd; Adriana Zeger- 50-free, 4th and 100-free, 3rd; Nicole Thomas- 100-fly, 4th; Ally Staats- 500-free, 3rd and 100-back, 4th; Julia Conner- 500-free, 4th and 100-back, 3rd; 200-free relay, 2nd and 3rd; 400-free relay, 2nd and 4th.

Galion is at Mansfield for the Friendly House Invitational on Dec. 7 and at home Wednesday vs. Pleasant. Colonel Crawford is at Lexington on Tuesday.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

