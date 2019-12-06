MG pulls away at Northmor

Wednesday was a good night for the Mount Gilead girls’ basketball program.

Not only did the team ride a fast start to a 59-28 win over host Northmor that boosted the team’s record to 3-0, but senior Maddie Fitzpatrick’s 21-point outing placed her at exactly 1000 points for her career.

Entering the fourth quarter, Fitzpatrick had 13 points in the game, but went on a scoring run midway through the period. With her team leading 45-20 after getting a free throw from Kaitlynn Pfeifer, Fitzpatrick tallied a basket and free throw. Thirteen seconds later, she drew a foul and hit both shots from the charity stripe. On MG’s next possession, she connected from three-point range to finish her night with a game-high 21-point game and reach the 1000-point mark for her career.

“That’s a huge accomplishment for anyone,” said first-year head coach Bob Scott. “She’s worked hard and deserves it. I wish I’d been here with her for a couple more years, but I’m glad I’m here when she got it.”

When taking the job, Scott knew he had three very experienced players in seniors Fitzpatrick and Dakota Shipman and junior Holly Gompf. Those three played a big role in carrying the team to a 16-1 lead after the opening period, as they tallied all of the team’s points.

“That’s huge,” he said. “We have three kids we know understand the game. They’re learning about us and we’re learning about them. Dakota got us off to a great start.”

Gompf started off the scoring with a three-pointer and then Shipman scored seven and Fitzpatrick six as their team pulled away. Meanwhile, the Knights were held to only a free throw by Lexi Wenger in falling behind by 15 points after eight minutes.

“We work on it a lot,” said Scott of his team’s defense. “We got off to a pretty good start. I was a little nervous. We’re 3-0 and 2-0 in the league. We just have to try to build on it.”

Northmor coach Freddy Beachy simply felt that Mount Gilead played harder in the game.

“They just wanted it more,” he said. “They were faster and got every loose ball and rebound. We came to watch the game and not play it.”

MG’s “big three” carried them through the second quarter, as well. Shipman tallied seven points, Gompf had five and Fitzpatrick added three as their team increased their lead to a 33-7 score despite Northmor getting four from Wenger.

Northmor opened the third quarter with four straight points, including a three-pointer, from Taylor Linkous, but the Indians responded to that run with six straight points, as Candace Millisor, Gompf and Fitzpatrick all scored from the field.

“It’s frustrating,” said Beachy. “We work on defense and to have them come out and do that — hopefully, they’ll come out and play harder next time.”

MG would lead 44-14 after three quarters. While Northmor opened the fourth with back-to-back threes from Paige Caudill and Julianna Ditullio, Fitzpatrick’s run to 1000 boosted the Indian lead over 30 points and they were able to finish in front by 31.

After Fitzpatrick’s 21, the Indians got 14 from Shipman and 12 by Gompf. Wenger’s 10 paced the Golden Knights.

“So far, offensively, we’re playing as a team and sharing the ball,” said Scott. “Everyone wants to see everyone do well. There’s no selfishness and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.”

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Mount Gilead's Maddie Fitzpatrick reached the 1000-point mark in her team's 59-28 win at Northmor Wednesday.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Haley Dille puts up a jumper for Northmor Wednesday.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Haley Dille puts up a jumper for Northmor Wednesday.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Holly Gompf drives for two points in action from MG's Wednesday win in girls' basketball.

Holly Gompf drives for two points in action from MG's Wednesday win in girls' basketball. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Holly Gompf drives for two points in action from MG’s Wednesday win in girls’ basketball. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Fitzpatrick reaches 1000 points in win

