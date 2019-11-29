Girls basketball roundup: Northmor ladies improve to 2-1, Galion, Crestline go down

Northmor 37, Centerburg 28

GALION — Northmor beat Centerburg 37-28 Wednesday in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference girls basketball action.

Northmor upped its record to 2-1 overalland 1-0 in the KMAC

Lexi Wenger led the Lady Knights in scoring for a third consecutive contest, scoring a dozen points to go along with nine rebounds and seven steals. Julianna DiTullio also reached double-figures, pouring in 11 points while dishing out five assists. Reagan Swihart added six points, nine boards and six steals while Taylor Linkous and Macy Miracle chipped in four points apiece in Northmor’s second straight win.

After the first quarter of play, the Knights led by just one at 11-10 before opening it to a three-point lead heading into halftime at 19-16. Another low-scoring half benefited the Golden Knights as the Lady Trojans managed just four in the third and eight in the fourth quarter.

Up next for Northmor will be another home, conference game as they welcome the Mount Gilead Lady Indians to their home floor on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Ridgedale 42, Crestline 28

CRESTLINE — Ridgedale got the better of Crestline on Tuesday 42-28 in non-league girls action. The Lady Bulldogs are 1-1 this season after the loss.

The Rockets led 13-9 after the opening frame and 22-18 at the intermission. In the second half, Crestline managed just 10 points while Ridgedale tallied an additional 20 points en route to the 14-point victory.

Lauryn Tadda was the only player to post double-figures for Crestline, scoring 12 points while grabbing two rebounds and swiping two steals. Ivy Stewart added an impressive stat line of seven points, four rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in the loss.

Other statistics for the ‘Dogs on Tuesday were: Team- 6/10 free throws, 8/27 from the interior, 2/11 from the perimeter, 26 total rebounds (4 offensive, 22 defensive), 5 blocks, 7 assists, 8 steals, 25 turnovers; Hannah Delong- 5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists; Daija Sewell- 4 points, 8 rebounds, 1 block, 3 assists, 1 steal; Kennedy Moore- 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 2 steals; Emma Kirby- 1 rebound; Jocelynn Morgan- 2 rebounds and Delani Kiser- 2 steals.

Crestline will take to the road on Tuesday, Dec. 3 as they head to Jeromesville for a clash with the Hillsdale Lady Falcons. On Saturday, Dec. 7, the Bulldogs will open Mid-Buckeye Conference action, at home vs. Lucas.

Mount Gilead 65, Galion 23

GALION — On Monday, Nov 25, the Galion Lady Tigers played their first home game of the season, falling 66-23 vs. Mount Gilead in non-league play.

Galion is 0-2 tis season.

Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play starts Tuesday, Dec. 3 for Galion at Ontario. On Friday, Dec. 6, Galion returns home to face River Valley.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Lexi-Wenger.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048