GHS swimteam earnsa split infirst meet

Swimming

GALION — Galion swimmers started their season at home Monday vs. Ontario. The two teams earned a split the day as the Tigers boys team won 49-35. Ontario won the girls meet, 66-28.

Galion got a pair of individual victories from Caleb Strack, Ben Altstadt and Alec Dicus. Strack won the 200-yard individual medley (2:18.14) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.11) while Altstadt claimed the top-spot in the 50-yard freestyle (23.57) and the 100-yard freestyle (52.56). Dicus earned 12 points individually with victories in the 100-yard butterfly (1:05.06) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:34.01).

Those three swimmers were also part of a pair of winning relays. In the 200-yard medley relay, Isaac Niedermier joined the senior trio for the win in 1:50.90 while that same foursome claimed the six points in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:43.57. Niedermier finished third in the 50-free and the 100-free as well on the day. J. Lester picked up second in the 100-yard breaststroke and third in the 200-IM while Galion’s 200-yard freestyle relay claimed runner-up points.

The Lady Tigers saw Kaisey Speck swim to a pair of individual wins while Caitlyn Karnes claimed the only other event victory on the day for the Lady Tigers. Speck won both the 200-IM (2:25.48) and the 100-breast (1:12.92) with Karnes swimming her way to first in the 200-free with a time of 2:25.50.

Other placements on the day for the girls were: 200-medley relay, 3rd; Troie Grubbs- 50-free, 2nd; Karnes- 100-fly, 2nd; Brooklyn O’Brien- 100-free, 3rd; Ally Staats- 500-free, 3rd; Julia Conner- 100-back, 3rd; 200-free relay, 2nd and 400-free relay, 3rd.

Galion will host the Colonel Crawford Eagles at the YMCA on Tuesday, Dec. 3 before heading to Mansfield for the Friendly House Invitational on Saturday, December 7

Bowling

Northmor still perfect

MOUNT GILEAD — Northmor faced off with Mount Gilead Indians in a Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference clash Tuesday. The boys team is still undefeated, downing the Indians 1,956-1,529. Northmor’s girls team also moved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the KMAC with their 1,691-1,313 win.

The Golden Knights will once again be on the road as they travel to Lexington Dec. 3 for a non-conference meeting. Northmor and Mount Gilead will meet once again on Friday, December 6 at Victory Lanes in Galion.

Galion Tigers

GALION — Lexington got the better of Galion’s bowling teams on Tuesday at Victory Lanes. Galion’s boys team dropped their match 2,399-2,046 while the Lady Tigers fell 1,779-1,440. For the boys team, it was their first loss early in the season.

Trailing 924-883 after the first game, the Tigers tried to play catch-up but Lex would make that difficult, bowling a 1,019 in game number two. In the Bakers Series, the visiting Minutemen outrolled the hosting Tigers; 456-322 en route to the 353-pin victory.

Austin Rinehart rolled the high-game in game two with a 226, as well as the high-series of 438. Alan Evans finished with a 411 (204, 207) while AJ Randalph posted a 334. Jason Guthridge picked up 330 over two games with Nathan Najera rolling a 110 in game one and Sean Clark a 101 in game two.

For the Lady Tigers, Abby Crager finished with the high-game (190) and series (288), edging out Kadence Fairchild by one pin. Shelena Wilcox rolled a 241 with Maleah Stratton picking up 215 pins for Galion. Halle Kiss rounded out the roster with a two-game score of 193.

Galion trailed by 314 heading into the Baker Series and would eventually see themselves handed defeat by 339 pins.

The Tigers will hit the road on Thursday, Dec. 5 where they will take on the Elgin Comets in non-conference action.

