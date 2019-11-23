Crestline boys basketball team returns experience, but lacks depth

CRESTLINE — In 2019-2020, the Crestline Bulldogs boys basketball team returns with second-year head coach Tyler Sanders. Sanders and his ‘Dogs finished their 2018-2019 campaign at 9-15 overall (8-14 regular season), including a 2-8 mark in the six-team, Mid-Buckeye Conference.

“We are excited for the season,” begins Sanders in an email. “We have very little depth and a small rotation but, we have great experience and think that we can compete this year for the conference. We also expect to compete and win a sectional championship. We understand the conference is going to be tough with Lucas returning nearly everyone and obviously St. Peter’s is well coached and returns one of the better big men in the conference. But we believe with our defensive intensity and our ability to get out and run we can play with anyone.”

Lucas claimed the MBC title last winter, finishing the regular season with a 17-5 overall mark that included a perfect 10-0 in league contests. St. Peter’s finished second at 13-8 and 8-2 while Kidron Central Christian (11-11, 4-6) and Loudonville (10-12, 4-6) tied for third. Crestline and Mansfield Christian (5-17, 2-8) finished at the bottom of the rankings a season ago.

Crestline will have two big sets of shoes to fill this winter with the graduation of Ty Clark and Max Anatra. Clark was a dominant low-post presence for the ‘Dogs that cleaned-up rebounds well while Anatra was the primary ball handler and a pesky defender.

However, with the departed also comes the returnees, which is most of the roster for Sanders and his staff.

Back in the blue and white for Crestline this year are Kaden Ronk, Spencer Harley, Trevor Phillips, Calvin Reed and Ethan Clark. Additionally, Sanders says to keep an eye out for sophomore Connor Lusk who is likely to get a decent amount of playing time on the small-rostered Bulldogs.

Regular season action is set to begin for Crestline on Wednesday, November 27 with a trip to Mac Morrison Gymnasium and a clash with the hosting Colonel Crawford Eagles. On Friday, December 6, the ‘Dogs begin the MBC portion of their schedule with a home game against the Central Christian Comets. At the tail-end of their regular season schedule, Crestline will host the Galion Tigers on Tuesday, February 18.

