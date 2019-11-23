Tigers out-bowl Rive Valley to begin conference play

GALION — Following their performances at the annual Victory Lanes Warm-Up Tourney, the bowlers representing the orange and blue of Galion High School returned to their home alley of Victory Lanes to meet up with Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference foes, the River Valley Vikings.

The boys team would appear to pick up right where they left off a season ago, defeating River Valley by a score of 2,178-1,938. For the Lady Tigers, they would earn a narrow victory in their official season opener, defeating the Lady Vikings by just 40 pins at 1,568-1,528.

Newcomer Jason Guthridge led the way for Galion on Tuesday afternoon, rolling a two-game series of 431, including a match-high score of 227 in his second game. Alan Evans finished the day with a 399 (183, 216) while Austin Rinehart turned in a two-game series of 393 (194, 199).

Rounding out the scoring for the boys in the victory were AJ Randalph with a 330 (180, 150) and Nathan Najera, rolling a 302 (147, 155).

Galion held a 52-pin advantage after game one and 247-pin lead after the second game to enter into the two-game Baker Series in a comfortable lead. In those two Baker games, the Tigers rolled scores of 174 and 149 to the Vikings 170 and 160 en route to the 240-pin victory.

Over on the girls side of the alley, Maleah Stratton led the Lady Tigers with a two-game series of 292, including the high game in her first 10 frames at 153. Kadence Fairchild knocked down a total of 288 pins (146, 142) while Abby Crager finished just two pins behind her at 286 (136, 150).

Rounding out the roster for coach Bobby Lear on Tuesday were Shelena Wilcox and Halle Kiss. Wilcox rolled a 247 (127, 120) and Kiss finished at 216 (132, 84).

Heading into game number two, the hosting Tigers led 694-629. In the second game, they extended their lead to 94 pins heading into the deciding Baker Series. Both teams rolled team scores of 116 in the first game and River Valley made the match incredibly close with a 177 to Galion’s 123 in Baker game two but the Lady Tigers held on for the narrow victory.

Galion’s bowlers will be back at Victory Lanes on Tuesday, November 26 when they are set to play hosts the visitors from Lexington High School.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Galion-Tigers-Logo.jpg

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048