Tigers well-represented on all-district team; Abouhassan is co-lineman of the year

FINDLAY — Galion’s John Abouhassan was named the Division IV co-lineman of the year in the Northwest District by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. He was one of many members of the Tigers honored.

Also named to the first team from Galion are receiver Isaiah Alsip, quarterback Wilson Frankhouse and kicker Dominic Pittman. Galion linebacker Brayden Eckels was named to the second team and Jacob Williams and Hanif Donaldson were named to the honorable-mention squad.

Listed below are all honorees from the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference and selections from Colonel Crawford and Crestine.

DIVISION IV

First-team offense — Ends- Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Lineman- John Abouhassan, Galion, 6-1, 270, Sr.; Zack Hartz, Shelby, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Running back- Owen Fisher, Shelby, 5-7, 170, Jr.; Quarterback- Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Wilson Frankhouse, Galion, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Kicker- Dominic Pittman, Galion, 6-1, 210, Jr.

First-team defense — Linemen- Marek Albert, Shelby, 6-3, 225, Jr.; Linebackers- Austin Gray, Shelby, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Backs– Ashton Lyon, Bellville Clear Fork, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, Nate Miller, Bryan

Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Luke Fackler, Kenton; Marek Albert, Shelby

Co-Lineman of the Year: Andy Rieman, Ottawa-Glandorf; John Abouhassan, Galion

Second-Team offense — Quarterback- McGwire Albert, Shelby, 6-5, 215, Sr.

Second team defense — Linebackers- Brayden Eckels, Galion, 6-2, 200, Jr. Backs- Grant Gossom, Shelby, 6-0, 185, Sr.

Honorable Mention: Tacoma Orr, Bellville Clear Fork; Diago Cazares, Upper Sandusky; Jacob Williams, Galion; Jackson Myer, Clear Fork; Collin Crider, Bellville Clear Fork; Hanif Donaldson, Galion; Owen Hatfield, Ontario; Logan Hissong, Ontario; Blaine Bowman, Shelby; Nathan Zehner, Shelby; Marshall Shepherd, Shelby.

Named to the Division VI team were: Tristan Cross, Colonel Crawford (second team) 6-1, 215, Jr. and Ethan Suter, Colonel Crawford, 6-0, 185, Sr. (second team);

In Division VII, Crestline honorees include: Calvin Reed, Crestline, 6-0, 165 (second team); Ethan Clark, Crestline, 6-1 270, Jr. (second team); Kaden Ronk, Crestline, 6-1, 170, Sr. (second team); Logan Parrella, Crestline, 5-11, 185, Sr. (second team); Jaden Stewart, Crestline, 6-1, 220, Sr. (second team) Austin Silverwood, Crestline, 6-3, 190, Jr. (second team).

Archive photo Junior QB Wilson Frankhouse joined Clear Fork’s Brennan South as the two area athletes to be named to the Northwest District’s First-Team offensive thanks to their work under center in the fall of 2019. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_WF-1.jpg Archive photo Junior QB Wilson Frankhouse joined Clear Fork’s Brennan South as the two area athletes to be named to the Northwest District’s First-Team offensive thanks to their work under center in the fall of 2019. Archive photo Tigers’ senior lineman John Abouhassan earned himself Co-Linemen of the Year honors in the Northwest District’s Division IV teams released recently alongside Ottawa-Glandorf’s Andy Rieman. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_JA-1.jpg Archive photo Tigers’ senior lineman John Abouhassan earned himself Co-Linemen of the Year honors in the Northwest District’s Division IV teams released recently alongside Ottawa-Glandorf’s Andy Rieman.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048