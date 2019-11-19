Northmor boys will need some time to grow on basketball court

GALION — Following a .500 season at 11-11 overall that included an 8-6 mark in a competitive Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference, the boys basketball team from Northmor High School looks to improve on last season’s finish with some key factors back on the hardwood.

The Golden Knights, once again led into battle under head coach Zach Ruth, will look to Blake Miller, Hunter Mariotti and Logan Randolph to be the experienced leaders for a relatively young group of hoopsters.

Miller will enter the 2019-2020 season after picking up his second varsity letter last season while Mariotti and Randolph both snagged their first letters a season ago. Joining that experienced trio will be senior Alex Tuttle, juniors Kooper Keen and Preston Harbolt and sophomore Graesin Cass. While some of these players saw varsity time for the black and gold in 2018-2019, none of them qualified for a varsity letter.

Ruth, who enters year 10 as the head coach and 18th season overall at Northmor, is well known for not giving out too much information when it comes time for season previews to be released. He did, however, offer up a few words regarding the season outlook for his young squad.

“We look to compete every night and be in position to possibly win a conference championship. Of course we’d also like to make a strong run in the postseason.”

As for what to expect in a crowded KMAC, Ruth says, “Centerburg, Fredericktown and Cardington will be the teams to look out for in the league.”

Northmor’s boys officially tip-off their regular season on their home floor against the Centerburg Trojans on Friday, December 6. For their eighth game of the season, the Knights will make the short trip into Galion to clash with the hosting Tigers in non-conference action on Saturday, December 28. Another fun annual contest is the meeting with Northmor and the Colonel Crawford Eagles. This season, the Knights will host the Eagles late in their schedule, on Saturday, February 15.

Archive photo Senior Blake Miller, pictured here last season against Galion, will be called upon to provide necessary leadership for a young Northmor basketball squad. Miller is attempting to win his third varsity letter for the Golden Knights in the winter of 2019-2020. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Blake.jpgArchive photo Senior Blake Miller, pictured here last season against Galion, will be called upon to provide necessary leadership for a young Northmor basketball squad. Miller is attempting to win his third varsity letter for the Golden Knights in the winter of 2019-2020.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com