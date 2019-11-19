Northmor wrestling program will continue its winning tradition

GALION — It’s the time of the year again when a team’s strong tradition will carry on its legacy of success. That’s exactly what wrestling is at Northmor.

The Golden Knights, once again led to the mats by head coach Scott Carr, had another solid run last winter, finishing 10th overall in the state in Division III while also seeing their Conor Becker became the school’s fifth state champion.

Becker, the OHSAA champion at 170 pounds, will be back for his senior season following an injury-plagued fall that kept him from taking handoffs in the Knights’ backfield. He finished his junior campaign with a 49-2 overall record and will provide the necessary leadership for Carr’s squad.

“We have 11 returning letter winners and 11 returning Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference tournament placers returning this winter. Four won their respective weight classes,” Carr said.

Joining Becker — as returning conference champs — are Trenton Ramos, Dale Brocwell and Gavin Ramos. Ramos went on to finish sixth at districts while Ramos’ season concluded with a fifth-place finish at districts. Brocwell saw his season end after winning a sectional championship.

Other letter winners back for the Golden Knights are: Niko Christo, state qualifier; Austin Amens, sectional champion; Hunter Brookover, district qualifier; Brandon Planey, district qualifier; Eli Davis, district qualifier; Marcus Cortez and Gavin Whited.

With all of the returning talent on Northmor’s roster, they will be without Tony Martinez, who has graduated. Martinez left his mark on the Knights’ program, finishing 104-42 throughout his career en route to four varsity letters. He was sixth at last year’s state tournament.. In his senior season, Martinez won the Big Walnut Invite, the Jonathan Alder Invite, his weight class in the KMAC as well as at sectionals and districts.

“A few new athletes to keep your eyes on will be CJ Stoney and Bohdi Workman,” Carr said.

As for an outlook on the season, Carr offers up his usual goals for his squad.

“We want to win the KMAC, win the regional team dual championships, our sectional and district tournaments, as well as snag a top-five finish at the state level. As for how the league may shape up, Highland and Mount Gilead will likely be very good but we should field another strong team this season.”

The regular season is set to kick-off with a quad-match hosted by Northmor that will also include Mansfield Senior, Upper Sandusky and Ontario. The Knights will welcome the start of competition on Thursday, December 5.

Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Northmor head wrestling coach Scott Carr places the championship medal around Conor Becker’s neck after the Golden Knight junior claimed a state title at 170 pounds. Flanking Becker are (l) second-place finisher David Cumberledge of Ashtabula St. John and third-place finisher Brad Mendoza of Gibsonburg. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_beckermedal.jpgRob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

Northmor head wrestling coach Scott Carr places the championship medal around Conor Becker’s neck after the Golden Knight junior claimed a state title at 170 pounds. Flanking Becker are (l) second-place finisher David Cumberledge of Ashtabula St. John and third-place finisher Brad Mendoza of Gibsonburg. Don Tudor | Galion Inquirer

Northmor’s Hunter Brookover and Galion’s Cameron Osborne battle it out in their 285-pound weight class match. Osborne earned the win, one of only two for the Tigers, via pinfall in 1:36. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_b-121218j-GHS-at-NHS_0074.jpgDon Tudor | Galion Inquirer

Northmor’s Hunter Brookover and Galion’s Cameron Osborne battle it out in their 285-pound weight class match. Osborne earned the win, one of only two for the Tigers, via pinfall in 1:36.

Northmor wrestlers will continue their winning ways.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com