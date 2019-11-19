Northmor ladies return plenty of experience as girls basketball season nears

GALION — Entering his third season as the head coach of the Northmor Lady Golden Knights basketball squad, Freddie Beachy has some simple goals in mind for his group of hoopsters.

“Stay healthy, be competitive and learn and grow as a team,” he said.

Following a 7-17 mark in 2018-2019, the Lady Knights will see most of their roster from a season ago back … with one big loss due to graduation.

Addie Farley was named to the second-team in both the Central District as well as the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference for her work on the court in her senior season and stands as the only key element to not be suiting up in 2019-2020.

The remaining four starters for Beachy and the Lady Knights will all be back in action this winter, led by three-year starter Juliana DiTullio. DiTullio was named to the honorable mention squad in both the district and the conference last season in which she dished out 136 assists and swiped 71 steals. Fellow senior and two-year starter Maci Miracle returns after her junior campaign in which she pulled in 140 total rebounds.

A pair of sophomores, Reagan Swihart and Lexi Wenger, will also be back in action for Northmor. Swihart dropped 146 points during her freshman season while shooting 30 percent from three-point range. Wenger tallied 250 points, shot 63 percent from beyond the arc, 47 percent from the interior and 71 percent at the charity stripe while pulling in 141 rebounds.

Cassidy Healea and Taylor Linkous are other players to keep an eye out for this winter for the black and gold. Joining Healea and Linkous are a sophomore duo in the likes of Paige Caudille and Haley Dille.

“Cardington, Danville, Highland and Mount Gilead will likely be at the top of the conference this season,” states Beachy briefly.

Northmor’s season kicks off on Friday, November 22 with a trip to Mac Morrison Gymnasium to clash with the hosting Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles. KMAC play begins at home on Tuesday, November 16 against the Centerburg Lady Trojans. The Lady Golden Knights are set to close out their season at home against both the Crestline Lady Bulldogs (Tuesday, February 11) and the Galion Lady Tigers (Thursday, February 13).

