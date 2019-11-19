Lady Knights’ bowling team will give foes some trouble; Boys team will be improved

GALION — Russ Montgomery is back this season to lead Northmor’s boys and girls bowling teams. He is starting his 8th year as coach.

The Knights’ girls team had a strong showing last winter, finishing at 12-4 overall, while the boys finished winless at 0-16.

The entire girls roster returns this season, lead by lone senior Tory Carver, who will provide the veteran leadership needed for any team to succeed. Joining Carver will be Maddie Hoverland, Emilie Drumm, Christen Eichler, Kristen Bittner, Kahlan Ball and Olivia Goodson. Freshmen Kourtney Rinehart and Taylor Cantrell will also look to make an impact for Northmor this upcoming season.

“The girls team has just the one senior,” Montgomery said. “(Tory) Carver and junior (Maddie) Hoverland along with freshman (Kourtney) Rinehart have to take the leadership role in order to have yet another successful season.”

“The boys team has the experience now but has to focus and get better in order to improve,” says Montgomery. “I’m looking for senior Tyler Bailey and freshman Cole Postell to provide the leadership that our boys need to make a turnaround from a year ago.”

Also returning for the Knights on the boys side of competition will be Joe Baldinger, Jared Hale, Bob Guiler, Zach Govoni and Kyle Fout. Joining Postell and looking to provide some youthful invigoration to the Knights this winter are fellow freshmen Shelton Miller and Wesley Hammond.

When it comes to team goals and expectations, Montgomery is brief and to the point.

”Winning the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference is always the primary goal. Finding a way to win the close matches is a priority. If the bowlers believe in themselves and their abilities, then they’ll do well.”

Regular season action officially began for Northmor at the Victory Lanes Warm-Up Tourney back on Saturday, November 16. The Lady Golden Knights finished as the runner-ups behind Division I Ashland. Rinehart bowled the team-high game of 203 as well as high-series at 548. Northmor’s boys finished ninth overall on the day with Bailey taking the high-series at 504. On Monday, November 18, the Knights played as the visitors against the Crestline Bulldogs at Victory Lanes in their first-ever KMAC meeting.

Winless last season, boysteam seeks improvement

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com