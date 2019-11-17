Lady Eagles ready to battle on the hardwood

NORTH ROBINSON — For the 17th season in a row, Colonel Crawford’s girls basketball team will be under the leadership of Kyle Fenner. She has a career coaching record of 227-139, all with Crawford. Last season, the Eagles finished at 14-9 overall, 8-8 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference.

Seneca East, at 22-4 and 16-0, was the league champ last season. Buckeye Central was 22-4 and 14-2. Upper (14-10, 11-5) and Wynford (15-8, 10-6) rounded out the top portion of the league, with the Lady Eagles finishing fifth, followed by Carey (7-16, 6-10), Mohawk (6-18, 4-12), Ridgedale (7-16, 3-13) and Bucyrus (2-21, 0-6).

“I feel Seneca East and Buckeye Central will again be the teams to beat in the league,” Fenner said. “Wynford also be strong. We need to continue to work hard in practice everyday and continue to get better. If we do this, we feel we will have a competitive season and be in the mix.”

Crawford will have to do so without Danielle Horsley, Rachel Ritzhaupt and Ciera Pfeifer, all of whom graduated in the spring of 2019. Horsley earned First-Team N-10 and second-team District 6 accolades last year, while finishing ninth in the conference in scoring at 11.1 points per game.

The returning letter winners are led by senior Makeena Treisch; juniors Allison Teglovic, Theresa Dzugan, Ally Hocker and Jenna Maddy; and sophomore Kaylyn Risner. In addition, Fenner expects seniors Lydia Feik and Mariah Cotsamire, as well as Hannah Plesac (junior) and Corin Feik (sophomore) to fight for time on the floor with the varsity.

Teglovic was named N-10 Honorable Mention last season and finished her sophomore year fifth in the conference in rebounding at 7.2 boards per game.

The Lady Eagles will start their season on Friday, Nov. 22 by hosting Northmor at Mac Morrison Gymnasium. Play in the N-10 starts Tuesday, Dec. 3 when Upper Sandusky comes to North Robinson.

Archive photo Colonel Crawford girls basketball coach Kyle Fenner will once again lead the Lady Eagles into battle in the winter of 2019-2020. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Coach-Fenner.jpg Archive photo Colonel Crawford girls basketball coach Kyle Fenner will once again lead the Lady Eagles into battle in the winter of 2019-2020. Archive photo The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles had to get scrappy often last winter, including in their season-ending loss to Western Reserve in the sectional finals. Crawford takes to the floor in 2019-2020 with many of the same faces as a season ago. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_scrap.jpg Archive photo The Colonel Crawford Lady Eagles had to get scrappy often last winter, including in their season-ending loss to Western Reserve in the sectional finals. Crawford takes to the floor in 2019-2020 with many of the same faces as a season ago.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048