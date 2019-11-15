Lady Bulldogs’ hope upward trend continues

CRESTLINE — Crestline’s girls basketball team is on an upward trend under third-year coach Kyle Strauch, who is 15-32 overall. Last year the Lady Bulldogs upped their win total from six games to nine, finishing the season at 9-14 overall and 4-6 in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

“We want to take the next step in the building of our program,” Strauch said. “We have increased our win total the past two seasons and hope to increase from our nine-win season a year ago.”

Crestline will have to do so with some key missing from last season, including Brianna Briggs, Destiny Hoskinson, Desi Naveja and Alandra Tesso, all of whom graduated last spring.

However, a pair of seniors and a trio of juniors look to provide the leadership that a constantly growing program needs.

Lauryn Tadda and Kennedy Moore enter this winter looking for their fourth varsity letters. Juniors Hannah Delong, Daija Sewell and Ivy Stewart are all on the hunt for their third. Tadda led the team in scoring last season at 11.7 points per game while also setting a school record with 38 points in a single game. Delong also set a Crestline record by dishing out 11 assists in a contest. Entering this season, Tadda is roughly 300 points shy of 1,000 for her career in Crestline.

“Some underclassmen to look out for are sophomores Emma Kirby, Jocelynn Morgan and Liyah Harris, and freshman Dalani Kiser,” says Strauch.

The varied level of experience for Crestline will be important entering this season if the Lady Bulldogs wish to continue to see improvement on the court and in the standings.

”Once again, Lucas and Loudonville are the teams to beat in our league. They will be tough. We believe we fall in the group right behind those two teams and can battle for third, which would give us a finish in the top half of the MBC.”

Crestline will begin its season with a clash against Galion. This season, the Lady Bulldogs will be the hosts, and look to snap a three-game, season-opening skid against the Tigers. They plan Nov. 22 in Crestline. The two squads split their meetings last winter. On Saturday, Dec.7, the ‘Dogs will open up MBC play at home against the visiting Lucas Lady Cubs.

Photo courtesy of Holiday Photography The 2019-2020 edition of the Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball team https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_Basketball-Girls-Varsity.jpg Photo courtesy of Holiday Photography The 2019-2020 edition of the Crestline Lady Bulldogs basketball team

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048