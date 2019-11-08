Clinger’s Corner: The glass is half-something

Hey there everyone, it’s been awhile! How have you all been? Oh me? I’m just trying to take it all one day at a time, after all, anything else would be devastatingly overwhelming…

I can’t, for the life of me, remember the last time that I did an installment of Clinger’s Corner and that’s probably for a good reason. You see, I’ve been out there trying to bring you, my faithful readers, the best sports coverage that I could possibly provide, all while dealing with everything else that life could possibly throw my way; the good and the bad and everywhere in between!

I’ll try not to get into too much detail and, if you know me on a personal level, that’s difficult for me to do. So, I’ll keep the emotional mumbo-jumbo to a somewhat minimum but, I feel like I need to touch on at least some of it…if that’s okay with you that is…

In the past few months, things have been a struggle. That may actually be an understatement. Scratch that, it’s definitely an understatement. I’m getting too old to be having the feeling of “what am I doing with my life” and “what is my purpose here” to be be washing over me on an around the clock basis. As much as I’ve tried to improve my outlook and crank-up the optimism, I can’t help but feel that I am failing in doing so. Bedtime has become a welcomed friend, as it puts to ease my anxieties and stresses of the day-to-day rigamarole. However, when my Stranger Things theme song alarm sounds, thus signifying the beginning of a new day of unwelcomed blah, I let out a sigh as I peel myself away from the comfort of my mattress. Plus, to add to the joys of the day, it’s getting cold and dark before dinner and kick-starts the onset to my seasonal depression. Some may argue that that’s not a real thing but, you’re wrong. Anyways, I digress and further push myself into a pessimistic abyss…

Of course, there are always the positives, albeit few and far between. I’ve continued to isolate myself further from many as I feel like I am only going to get letdown. Or maybe I’m the one that’s letting everyone down? No, we’re taking a swing at this optimism thing here!

My kids, my rocks through it all, are getting so big! Dylan is in first grade now and is impressing me more and more everyday with the person that she is becoming. Quinn is in kindergarten and has started to become more inquisitive by the second and I can’t help but wonder what he is trying to learn next! I’m drinking plenty of water and that’s always a plus! Tacos have become a more than once a week meal for me and I can’t complain about that whatsoever! My (very) small circle of friends, and you know who you are, have been a great deal of help to me, even if it’s just an ear to complain to or an unexpected trip to Columbus to see Ruston Kelly. Another friend, which shall remain unnamed, has even essentially welcomed me as part of her family, deeming her son my “nephew”, thus giving him two Uncle Chads (haha) and checks on me periodically to make sure that my Facebook post wasn’t some kind of hidden meaning message. Thank you!

Here I am now, almost 600 words in to this column and haven’t talked a lick about sports and I can’t say that I’m mad about that fact! I love what I do and the athletes, parents, coaches, etc. have all been crucial to helping me to preform my duties as the “sports guy” here at the Galion Inquirer. Without you all, this would not be possible so, I also thank you, as a collective and individually when I can! With my fourth fall of coverage almost completely wrapped, I am looking forward to an exciting fourth winter and spring and can’t wait to dive further into it all.

