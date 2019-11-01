Late mistakes at Pleasant costs Galion MOAC title

Pleasant 54, Galion 44

MARION — In a shootout on Friday, the hosting Pleasant Spartans defeated the visiting Galion Tigers to wrap up the regular season; 54-44.

With the win, the Spartans finish the regular season at 8-2 overall and 4-2 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play while the Tigers fell to 8-2 with the loss while also finishing the conference season at 4-2.

This game held potential MOAC championship implications but with the Galion loss and the Shelby Whippets (7-3, 5-1) holding off the Clear Fork Colts (6-4, 3-3) by a score of 35-25, Shelby claims the outright title in their first season in the conference.

In other games around the league, the Ontario Warriors (3-7, 1-5) won their first conference game of the season, defeating the Harding Presidents (3-7, 1-5); 35-17. River Valley (6-4, 3-3) concluded their regular season on the road in non-league play and were defeated by the hosting Lexington Minutemen; 28-0.

Northmor 49, Highland 7

GALION — To finish off their regular season in preparations for a week 11 contest, the Northmor Golden Knights welcomed the Highland Fighting Scots to town.

The Golden Knights’ defense and special teams would dominate the contest en route to a 49-7 victory. Northmor moved to 9-1 overall with the victory, including a league mark of 6-1. The Scots finish 2019 at 4-6 overall and 4-3 in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference meetings.

East Knox (10-0, 7-0) finished off their perfect regular season en route to the KMAC title, defeating the Danville Blue Devils; 41-7. The Centerburg Trojans (7-3, 5-2) defeated the Fredericktown Freddies (2-8, 0-7) by a score of 44-6 while Mount Gilead (4-6, 3-4) wrapped their season with a 26-25 win over the Cardington Pirates (1-9, 1-6).

Crestline 42, Vanlue 14

VANLUE — The Bulldogs from Crestline headed to Vanlue for their week 10 matchup in Blanchard Valley Conference play against the hosting Vanlue Wildcats.

Crestline put the game away early and would hold on for a 42-14 victory. The ‘Dogs will finish their 2019 campaign at 4-6 overall, including a 3-5 record against BVC opponents. As for Vanlue, they’ll finish their season at 2-8 overall and a winless 0-8 in league play.

The Liberty-Benton Eagles (9-1. 8-0) defeated the McComb Panthers (8-2, 6-2) on Friday to claim the BVC title; 52-35.

Other scores around the league in week 10 play were: Cory-Rawson (2-8, 2-6) 12, Van Buren (2-8, 1-7) 7; Leipsic (9-1, 7-1) 30, Arlington (7-3, 5-3) 7; Pandora-Gilboa (5-5, 4-4) 42, Arcadia (5-5, 5-3) 14 and Riverdale (6-4, 5-3) 54, North Baltimore (3-7, 2-6) 13.

Carey 28, Colonel Crawford 20

CAREY — Colonel Crawford headed to Carey on November 1 to put the finishing touches on their 2019 football season.

Despite 20-unanswered points by the visiting Eagles, the hosting Blue Devils still held on for the victory; 28-20. Carey finishes their regular season at 5-5 overall and 5-2 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference while Crawford ends their year at 4-6 overall and 2-6 in the league.

Wynford (7-3, 6-1) cruised past Bucyrus (5-5, 4-3) by a score of 40-7 to claim a share of the N-10 title with the Seneca East Tigers. Those Tigers (9-1, 6-1) rolled over the Buckeye Central Bucks (0-10, 0-7) on Friday evening; 48-12. The Mohawk Warriors (6-4, 4-3) ended their season on a high note, defeating the Upper Sandusky Rams (2-8, 1-6); 46-7.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/11/web1_football.jpg

Northmor, Crestline end on high notesCrawford rally falls short at Carey

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048