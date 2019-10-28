Colts’ Emily Hart, Avery Wend, Seth Stoner named to Division II all-district soccer teams

BELLVILLE — The North Central Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association has announced its all-district soccer teams.

On the first team in Division II are Clear Fork’s Emily Hart and Avery Wend. Joining them are Madison’s Taylor Huff, Julia Litt, Phyllis Stanfield and Kalie Blaising; Lexington’s Lacee Bethea, Abby Eifrid and Lauren Alexander; Ontario’s Kyla Spencer, Alaina Reed and Adi Turnbaugh; Norwalk’s Nyah Daniels; Oak Harbor’s Hannah Schulte and Erica Winters; Perkins’ Olivia Howard; Vermilion’s Mikayla Lindo; and Firelands’ Kylan Koba-Nelson.

Named to the second team in Division II were Clear Fork’s Carly McCue and Torri Curry; Madison’s Trinity Tucker, Kari Eckenwiler, and Taylor Russell; Ontario’s Sydney Large and Abby Potter; Norwalk’s Quinn Jaworski; Lexington’s Cailey Adkins, Emma Sturts, and Clara Giefer; Mansfield Senior’s Addyson VanHouten; Perkins’ Lexie Wiedenheft; Galion’s Katie McDonald; Vermilion’s Julia Peter; Port Clinton’s Sierra Robinette; Oak Harbor’s Remi Gregory and Firelands’ Julia Douzos.

The Division II Player of the Year is Madison’s Taylor Huff.

Madison’s Zac Huff was Coach of the Year, and Kassie Davis of Firelands was named Assistant Coach of the Year.

The Division II boys first team includes: Clear Fork’s Seth Stoner; Lexington’s Ryan Parker, Gavin George, Teddy Togliatti and Mason Buashak; Vermilion’s Logan Penton and Riley Baxter; Madison’s James Wagner and Dylan Metz; Oak Harbor’s Aiden Barton; Huron’s Luke Wood; Edison’s Ian Janssen; Sandusky’s Zach Corso; Ontario’s Kyle Woods, Norwalk’s Jose Ruiz and Will Gehlhausen; Perkins’ Mason McQuire and Firelands’ Lorezo Reyna.

The Division II boys second team includes: Clear Fork’s Isaac Kitsler and Chase Wortman; Port Clinton’s Kieran Mackey; Sandusky’s Trent Scott, Evan Michel and Ian Gildenmeister; Oak Harbor’s Jon Robinson and Sergio MIguel; Ontario’s Connor McCauley and Carson Geer; Huron’s Tyler Schafer and Nic Ritzler; Galion’s Walker Frankhouse; Norwalk’s Tyler Clark’ Edison’s Zarek Yoder, Dylan O’Dell and Anferny Deleon; Lexington’s Gage Potter and Isaac Weber; Madison’s Logan Davis and Nic Stiteler; Clyde’s Victor Guzmon; Mansfield Senior’s Aurel Toska and Nick Sayers; Vermilion’s James Matheson and Isaac Lindo and Orrville’s Deninssonn Lopez.

The Division II boys honorable mention team includes Clear Fork’s Will King and Wyatt Strong; Clyde’s Bryan Gerber and Shane Hohman; Edison’s Miquel Echevarria and Kaleb Yoder; Firelands’ Chance Coultrip and Aiden Newman; Galion’s Devin McCarthy and Sam Abert; Huron’s Danny Wiseman and Lucas Weber; Lexington’s Trevor Carmer and Owen Dove; Madison’s Corbin Herr and Logan Simpson; Mansfield Senior’s Cyrus Hock and Josh Lyons; Norwalk’s Jack Keefer and Auston Obermeyer; Oak Harbor’s Brock Hanney and Caleb Goldstein; Ontario’s Bostn Baxter and Ethan McCoy; Orrville’s Jonathan Gonzalez abnd Tristan Wilson; Perkins’ Billy Smith and Koen Spence; Port Clinton’s Gavin Preston and Jose Rangel; Sandusky’s Shawn Delk and Christopher; and Vermilion’s James Matheson and Isaac Lindo.

The Division II Player of the Year is Ryan Parker of Lexington.

The Division II Coach of the Year is Peter Them of Lexington. The Assistant Coach of the Year is Scott Potter, also of Lexington.

