Colts knock off Presidents; MOAC race tightens

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork left no doubt that it remains in the thick of the MOAC title hunt and a playoff contender. Last Friday night the Colts pounded Marion Harding, 55-20.

The win improves the Colts to 6-3 overall and 3-2 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference, a league Clear Fork has twice in its first two seasons in the conference.

Clear Fork travels to co-leader Shelby (6-3, 4-1) on Friday night.

The potential exists for a four-way tie for the league title after this week. Galion (8-1, 4-1) is the league co-leader, but the Tigers finish the regular season at always-tough Marion Pleasant (7-2, 3-2).

Brennan South continued his red-hot senior season on Senior Night as the quarterback threw 5 more touchdown passes in the win over Harding.

South threw scoring passes to Elijah Hughes (20 yards) and Tacoma Orr (29 yards) and also ran for two scores (6 yards and 13 yards), all in the first quarter. For the game South hit on 21-of-31 pass attempts for 282 yards.

He also led Clear Fork with 67 yards rushing on 10 attempts with the three TDs on runs of 6, 13 and 8 yards. Orr had 6 catches for 105 yards and three TDs.

For the season, South has connected on 161 of 243 passes for 2,137 yards, with 25 touchdowns and just 4 interceptions. He also has 508 rushing yards and 9 TDs.

Ashton Lyon has 656 receiving yards and 5 scores to lead the Colts receiving corps after 9 games.