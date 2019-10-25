Tigers, Golden Knights both roll to 8-1

Galion 59, KIPP Columbus 12

COLUMBUS — On Friday night, the Galion Tigers were in non-conference action on the road at KIPP Columbus.

The Tigers, currently sitting at No. 2 in the Division IV, Region XIV playoff rankings, had no issues with the charter school as they cruised to a 59-12 victory. With the win, Galion heads into the final week of the regular season at 8-1 overall, including a 4-1 mark in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Following the results from other MOAC games in week nine play, week 10 proves to hold major season implications as Galion and Shelby both enter the final week of the season with just one conference loss. However, both of their respective opponents, Pleasant and Clear Fork, have just two losses in MOAC play, meaning that there could be an outright champion, a tie atop the standings or even possibly a four-way tie for a conference champion in a seven-team league.

The Tigers will head to Marion to face the Pleasant Spartans on Friday, November 1 while the Shelby Whippets play hosts to the Clear Fork Colts. Pleasant moved to 7-2 overall and 3-2 in the MOAC by defeating Ontario (2-7, 0-5) in week nine play; 50-21. Clear Fork had no problems defeating Harding (3-6, 1-4), winning by a tally of 55-20 to bump their record to 6-3 with a 3-2 mark in the MOAC. As for Shelby, they sit at 6-3 and 4-1 after holding off River Valley (6-3, 3-3); 17-7.

Northmor 63, Fredericktown 21

GALION — The Northmor Golden Knights played hosts to the visiting Fredericktown Freddies on Friday night and won easily by a score of 63-21.

Northmor remains in control of their playoff destiny heading into their week 10 meeting, at home, against Highland, and improved to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in the Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference with the win. The Freddies fell to 2-7 on the season and remain winless in the KMAC at 0-6 entering their final game of the season next Friday versus Centerburg.

Other scores in the KMAC in week nine play were: Centerburg (6-3, 4-2) 24, Cardington (1-8, 1-5) 13; Highland (4-5, 4-2) 30, Danville (2-7, 2-4) 0; East Knox (9-0, 6-0) 40, Mount Gilead (3-6, 2-4) 17.

Seneca East 41, Colonel Crawford 21

NORTH ROBINSON — The Eagles of Colonel Crawford High School were at home in week nine football action against the visiting Seneca East Tigers.

Despite trailing 34-0 at halftime, Crawford was able to make a push, only to come out on the wrong end of a 41-21 score. The Eagles fall to 4-5 overall with the loss and drop to 2-4 in Northern-10 Athletic Conference play. Seneca East remains tied with Wynford at the top of the N-10 standings, improving to 8-1 overall and 5-1 in league meetings.

Colonel Crawford will wrap their season on the road in week 10 play, traveling to Carey to clash with the hosting Blue Devils while Seneca East returns home to play the winless Buckeye Central Bucks.

Other scores around the N-10 Friday were: Wynford (6-3, 5-1) 20, Mohawk (5-4, 3-3) 8; Carey (4-5, 4-2) 42, Buckeye Central (0-9, 0-6) 0; Bucyrus (5-4, 4-2) 35, Upper Sandusky (2-7, 1-5) 21.

Pandora-Gilboa 62, Crestline 8

CRESTLINE — Crestline played their final game at Hutson Stadium in 2019 on Friday evening, welcoming the Pandora-Gilboa Rockets to town to clash in Blanchard Valley Conference play.

Following their rough go in Mount Blanchard last week against Riverdale (63-6), the Bulldogs would see another lopsided defeat in week nine play as the Rockets ran their way to a 62-8 victory over the hosting ‘Dogs. With the loss, Crestline falls to 3-6 overall on the season and 2-5 in BVC play while P-G improved to 4-5 overall and 3-4 within the league with the victory.

Crestline will close out their season on the road against the Vanlue Wildcats on Friday, November 1 and the Rockets will travel to Arcadia for a clash with the hosting Redskins.

Other BVC scores on Friday were: Leipsic (8-1, 6-1) 29, McComb (8-1, 6-1) 25; Liberty-Benton (8-1, 7-0) 56, North Baltimore (3-6, 2-5) 0; Arlington (7-2, 4-2) 33, Van Buren (2-7, 1-6) 0; Arcadia (5-4, 5-2) 38, Cory-Rawson (1-8, 1-6) 7; Riverdale (5-4, 4-3) 49, Vanlue (2-7, 0-7) 18.

Eagles, ‘Dogs fall in conference contests

