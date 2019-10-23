Tigers, Colts, Knights remain in playoff hunt

Several area teams remain the chase for the football post-season heading into Week 9.

Top eight schools from each region in the final report Nov. 3 will qualify for the playoffs.

OHSAA Football Computer Ratings

Oct. 22

Division IV

Region 14 – 1. Wauseon (7-1) 16.65, 2. Galion (7-1) 16.2125, 3. LaGrange Keystone (7-1) 15.9, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (7-1) 15.075, 5. Rossford (6-2) 12.45, 6. Bellville Clear Fork (5-3) 11.7125, 7. Clyde (5-3) 11.4375, 8. Bellevue (5-3) 11.3875, 9. Milan Edison (5-3) 10.575, 10. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-3) 10.5375, 11. Rocky River Lutheran West (6-2) 10.2375, 12. Shelby (5-3) 9.5625

Division VI

Region 22 – 1. Collins Western Reserve (7-1) 14.1, 2. Attica Seneca East (7-1) 13.9625, 3. Howard East Knox (8-0) 13.625, 4. Galion Northmor (7-1) 12.975, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-2) 9.425, 6. Sullivan Black River (5-3) 9.4125, 7. Wellington (5-3) 7.7, 8. Carey (3-5) 7.3625, 9. Ashland Crestview (6-2) 7.175, 10. Creston Norwayne (3-5) 6.55, 11. Centerburg (5-3) 6.3375, 12. Bucyrus (4-4) 5.2375

