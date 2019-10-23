Lady Tigers spike Flashes, advance to district finals

ATTICA — The Galion Lady Tigers volleyball team traveled to Attica and Seneca East High School on Tuesday, October 22 to face-off against the No. 4 seeded Willard Lady Crimson Flashes in Division III, District Semifinals action.

Galion, the top-seed in the Attica District, had defeated Willard earlier in the regular season and would do so again on Tuesday evening, topping the Flashes in four sets; 25-23, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19. Willard’s victory in the second set of the match ended the Tigers’ 55-set winning streak but the consecutive match winning streak extended to 20 with the semis victory. Galion improved their overall record to 23-1 with the win over the Lady Flashes.

The contest on Tuesday proved to be the first true test that the Galion Lady Tigers had faced since their loss all the way back on Wednesday, August 28 at Division I Bishop Watterson, who, according to the final Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll, is ranked No. 18 in the State of Ohio in their division.

After a hard fought victory in the first set in which Willard pushed Galion to the very final point, the Crimson Flashes returned the favor in set number two, winning by a score of 25-23, thus ending the Lady Tigers’ 55-set winning streak. The Lady Flashes took advantage of the fact that the Tigers traditionally struggle in the second set of a match, despite the outcome of the opening set.

However, also in true Galion fashion, the top-seeded Lady Tigers would hunker down and show their grit to hold on for victories in sets three and four to advance to the district championship game in Division III play for the first time since moving to the division back in 2015. The past two seasons have seen the Tigers get bounced in the district semis against the Crestview Lady Cougars.

As a team, the orange and blue posted a total of 58 kills on 50 assists, finished with 81 digs and 14 blocks defensively and served the ball up at an 89/96 clip, leading to 48 points with four aces.

Jaden Ivy, Taylor Keeran and Samantha Comer all finished in double-figures in kills on Tuesday, led by 19 from Ivy. Keeran threw down 18 kills with Comer adding 17 on the night. Kayla Hardy racked up 48 assists on the evening while Comer and Gillian Miller added one assist apiece.

Comer and Keeran also had huge nights defensively as Comer led the team with 23 digs and added three blocks with Keeran posting eight total blocks and a pair of digs.

Kate Schieber and Nicole Thomas had huge nights serving for the Galion Lady Tigers as Schieber finished flawless at 20/20, tallying 14 points and an ace with Thomas going 21/21 for 11 points while adding an ace. Thomas also racked up 22 digs defensively to help lead the Tigers to the district finals game.

Up next for Galion will be a clash with the two-seed in the Attica District, the Huron Lady Tigers. The two Tigers’ squads have a history against one another as they met in 2015 in district semifinals play and again in 2016 in a sectional finals matchup. Both of those contests went in favor of Huron, leading Galion to seek their revenge in 2019. Entering their contest Thursday, Galion is currently ranked No. 7 in the state while Huron is ranked No. 5.

The winner of Thursday’s district championship will advance to regionals and will face the district champion from the Defiance District; either No. 1 seeded and No. 1 in the state, Ottawa-Glandorf or No. 3 seeded Sherwood Fairview. That regionals semifinals contest will be held on Thursday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m. at Lake High School in Millbury.

Photo courtesy of Erin Miller Galion junior Jaden Ivy leads the celebration following Tuesday’s district semifinals victory over the Willard Lady Crimson Flashes. The Lady Tigers prevailed by a score of 3-1 to advance to Thursday’s district championship game against the Huron Lady Tigers. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Jaden-and-squad-rejoice.jpg Photo courtesy of Erin Miller Galion junior Jaden Ivy leads the celebration following Tuesday’s district semifinals victory over the Willard Lady Crimson Flashes. The Lady Tigers prevailed by a score of 3-1 to advance to Thursday’s district championship game against the Huron Lady Tigers.

Streak extended to 20 matches, set streak snapped

