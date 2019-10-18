Week eight football action provides conference shake ups

Galion 42, Ontario 20

ONTARIO — The Galion Tigers, fresh off their narrow victory over Shelby in week seven, traveled to Ontario for week eight action against the hosting Warriors.

Despite a sluggish start, the Tigers’ offense would begin to click and prove to be too much for the Warriors as Galion improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference with a 42-20 victory. With the loss, Ontario falls to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in conference contests.

Galion will head to KIPP Columbus for a clash with the Jaguars in non-conference, week nine play while Ontario hosts the Pleasant Spartans.

Northmor 37, Danville 7

DANVILLE —On Friday night, the Northmor Golden Knights made the journey to Danville to clash with the hosting Blue Devils in Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference play.

Northmor struck early and often and would take a 30-0 lead into halftime en route to a 37-7 victory. The Golden Knights boost their overall record to 7-1 with the win and are 4-1 in conference play. Danville falls to 2-6 on the season and sit at 2-3 in the KMAC.

In week nine action, the Knights will return to their home field and play hosts to the Fredericktown Freddies.

Riverdale 63, Crestline 6

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Following their homecoming victory against Cory-Rawson, the Crestline Bulldogs hit the road for their week eight matchup against the hosting Riverdale Falcons.

It would be a disastrous road trip for the ‘Dogs as they fell in a big way to their hosts; 63-6. Crestline drops to 3-5 with the loss and sit at 2-4 in Blanchard Valley Conference games. The Falcons improved to 4-4 with the victory and are now an even .500 in league play at 3-3.

For Crestline, they will host the Pandora-Gilboa Rockets in week nine action, their final game at Hutson Stadium for the 2019 season.

Pleasant 47, Clear Fork 44

MARION — The Clear Fork Colts headed to Marion on Friday night to clash with the hosting Pleasant Spartans in a pivotal matchup in the MOAC standings.

It would take overtime but the hosts would pull off the narrow, three point victory; 47-44. Pleasant keeps their hopes for a MOAC title shot alive and improve to 6-2 on the season and 2-2 in league play while the Colts fall to 5-3 overall and are now 2-2 in the MOAC.

The Colts are set to return to “The Valley” to play against the visitors from Harding in week nine action.

Bucyrus 38, Colonel Crawford 20

NORTH ROBINSON — Colonel Crawford took to their home field on Friday night against Northern-10 Athletic Conference foes, the Bucyrus Redmen.

Bucyrus would appear to have Crawford’s number as the hosts fell to the visiting Redmen; 38-20. Crawford’s record falls to 4-4 on the season, including a 2-3 mark in the N-10 while Bucyurs improves to 4-4 on the season and 3-2 in their conference meetings.

The Eagles will be at home again in week nine play as the host the difficult Seneca East Tigers.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

