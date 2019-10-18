Playoff bound?

GALION — Entering week eight of high school football action, Galion (6-1, 3-1) headed to Ontario to face the hosting Warriors (2-5, 0-3) on Friday evening looking to maintain their tie for first atop the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

When the computer polls were released, the Tigers jumped back up to No. 1 in the Division IV, Region XIV standings following their 13-12 victory at Shelby (5-2, 3-1) in week seven play. Galion holds the top-spot in the region over No. 2 Wauseon (6-1) by a margin of 14.2143-12.9357.

Also in that region are the aforementioned Whippets, currently ranked 10th and outside of playoff contention as the top eight seeds advance to week 11 play. Clear Fork (5-2, 2-1) currently sits in fifth, meaning they would be on the road in the opening week of playoffs.

In week nine play, Galion will head to south to face KIPP Columbus in a non-league matchup before closing the season at Pleasant in week 10 action. Shelby hosted Lima Central Catholic in non-conference play in week eight and will look to improve their standing in the region with games against River Valley and Clear Fork in weeks nine and ten, respectively. The Colts hope to stay in playoff contention as they were at Pleasant on Friday and will host Harding in week nine before travelling to Shelby to end the regular season on Friday, November 1.

In addition to being ranked atop the Region 14 polls, the Galion Tigers were recently voted to a No. 13 ranking in the state in the Division 4 Associated Press polls.

MOAC teams’ rankings heading into week eight

Division 4, Region 14 – 1. Galion (6-1) 14.2143, 2. Wauseon (6-1) 12.9357, 3. LaGrange Keystone (6-1) 12.9071, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (6-1) 12.85, 5. Bellville Clear Fork (5-2) 11.65, 6. Bellevue (5-2) 10.7786, 7. Canal Fulton Northwest (5-2) 10.4929, 8. Milan Edison (5-2) 9.9286, 9. Clyde (5-2) 9.7286, 10. Shelby (5-2) 9.5357, 11. Rossford (5-2) 8.9571, 12. Rocky River Lutheran West (5-2) 8.45

Division 3, Region 10 – 1. Norwalk (6-1) 17.4571, 2. Mansfield Senior (7-0) 16.5929, 3. Parma Hts. Holy Name (6-1) 13.9357, 4. Sandusky (5-2) 13.1429, 5. Medina Buckeye (5-2) 12.9143, 6. Bay Village Bay (5-2) 11.4643, 7. Tiffin Columbian (6-1) 10.5071, 8. Caledonia River Valley (5-2) 8.9429, 9. Richfield Revere (4-3) 8.2143, 10. Norton (3-4) 7.1143, 11. Rocky River (5-2) 6.95, 12. Cle. Glenville (4-3) 6.8429

Division 5, Region 18 – 1. Orrville (7-0) 17.2857, 2. Oak Harbor (7-0) 14.9643, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 14.6071, 4. Marion Pleasant (5-2) 11.0512, 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-2) 10.5, 6. Beachwood (6-1) 9.9357, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 9.7357, 8. Richwood North Union (4-3) 8.7626, 9. Elyria Cath. (4-3) 8.7214, 10. Northwood (7-0) 8.4184, 11. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-3) 6.3571, 12. Millbury Lake (3-4) 5.9286

NORTHMOR GOLDEN KNIGHTS

With just the one blemish on their record heading into their week eight contest on the road against Danville (2-5, 2-2), the Northmor Golden Knights (6-1, 3-1) sat at No. 4 in the Division VI, Region XXII computer rankings, putting them in line to host a week 11 game. Northmor’s lone loss of the season came against the East Knox Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0), currently ranked at No. 1 in the region over Seneca East; 12.4286-11.8929.

The Knights will host their final two games of the regular season, playing Fredericktown (2-5, 0-4) in week nine and Highland (3-4, 3-1) in their season finale.

East Knox is also currently ranked No. 10 in the State of Ohio in the Associated Press polls released earlier this week.

KMAC teams’ rankings heading into week eight

Division 6, Region 22 – 1. Howard East Knox (7-0) 12.4286, 2. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 11.8929, 3. Collins Western Reserve (6-1) 10.7643, 4. Galion Northmor (6-1) 10.5571, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-1) 8.6714, 6. Sullivan Black River (4-3) 7.35, 7. Carey (3-4) 6.7357, 8. Wellington (4-3) 6.2714, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-2) 5.0857, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-3) 4.6714, 11. Creston Norwayne (2-5) 4.5929, 12. Centerburg (4-3) 4.4071

COLONEL CRAWFORD EAGLES

The Colonel Crawford Eagles held a record of 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Northern-10 Athletic Conference heading into week eight’s home contest against the Bucyrus Redmen (3-4, 2-2). Currently unranked in the region, the Eagles will look to make some moves as they finish up the season by hosting the Seneca East Tigers (6-1, 3-1), currently ranked No. 2 in the Region 22 polls and on the road at the Carey Blue Devils (3-4, 3-1), currently clocking in at No.7 in that same region.

N-10 teams’ rankings heading into week eight

Division 6, Region 22 – 1. Howard East Knox (7-0) 12.4286, 2. Attica Seneca East (6-1) 11.8929, 3. Collins Western Reserve (6-1) 10.7643, 4. Galion Northmor (6-1) 10.5571, 5. Jeromesville Hillsdale (6-1) 8.6714, 6. Sullivan Black River (4-3) 7.35, 7. Carey (3-4) 6.7357, 8. Wellington (4-3) 6.2714, 9. Ashland Crestview (5-2) 5.0857, 10. Castalia Margaretta (4-3) 4.6714, 11. Creston Norwayne (2-5) 4.5929, 12. Centerburg (4-3) 4.4071

Division 7, Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (7-0) 11.2643, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.9429, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 10.8643, 4. McComb (7-0) 10.1643, 5. Arlington (5-2) 7.3429, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (4-3) 7.1571, 7. Edgerton (5-2) 6.7429, 8. Edon (4-3) 5.8143, 9. Arcadia (3-4) 4.4214, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 4.3143, 11. Pandora-Gilboa (3-4) 4.1929, 12. Plymouth (5-2) 3.6071

CRESTLINE BULLDOGS

After week seven’s rout of the Cory-Rawson Hornets to celebrate their homecoming, the Crestline Bulldogs held a record of 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Blanchard Valley Conference heading into week eight’s road game against the Riverdale Falcons (3-4, 2-3). Crestline, currently unranked, will host the Pandora-Gilboa Rockets (3-4, 2-3) in week nine for the final home game of the season at Hutson Stadium before hitting the road to Vanlue for a clash with the Wildcats (2-5, 0-5) to close out the regular season.

The McComb Panthers and the Leipsic Vikings find themselves ranked second and third, respectively, in this last week’s Division 7 Associated Press polls.

BVC teams’ rankings heading into week eight

Division 7, Region 26 – 1. Leipsic (7-0) 11.2643, 2. Norwalk St. Paul (7-0) 10.9429, 3. Hamler Patrick Henry (6-1) 10.8643, 4. McComb (7-0) 10.1643, 5. Arlington (5-2) 7.3429, 6. Sycamore Mohawk (4-3) 7.1571, 7. Edgerton (5-2) 6.7429, 8. Edon (4-3) 5.8143, 9. Arcadia (3-4) 4.4214, 10. Convoy Crestview (3-4) 4.3143, 11. Pandora-Gilboa (3-4) 4.1929, 12. Plymouth (5-2) 3.6071

Division 5, Region 18 – 1. Orrville (7-0) 17.2857, 2. Oak Harbor (7-0) 14.9643, 3. Pemberville Eastwood (7-0) 14.6071, 4. Marion Pleasant (5-2) 11.0512, 5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran East (5-2) 10.5, 6. Beachwood (6-1) 9.9357, 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton (6-1) 9.7357, 8. Richwood North Union (4-3) 8.7626, 9. Elyria Cath. (4-3) 8.7214, 10. Northwood (7-0) 8.4184, 11. Apple Creek Waynedale (4-3) 6.3571, 12. Millbury Lake (3-4) 5.9286

File photo Heading into the eighth week of the season, the Galion Tigers sat atop the Division 4, Region 14 polls. Additionally, Galion received votes to be named the 13th ranked team in the Division in the state according to this past week’s Associated Press polls. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Undefeated-Galion-1.jpg File photo Heading into the eighth week of the season, the Galion Tigers sat atop the Division 4, Region 14 polls. Additionally, Galion received votes to be named the 13th ranked team in the Division in the state according to this past week’s Associated Press polls. File photo Wyatt Reeder and the Northmor Golden Knights sat ranked No. 4 in the Division 6, Region 22 computer polls heading into week eight of the season. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Wyatt-Reeder.jpg File photo Wyatt Reeder and the Northmor Golden Knights sat ranked No. 4 in the Division 6, Region 22 computer polls heading into week eight of the season.

Heading into Friday night, Galion, Northmor positioned for post-season

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048