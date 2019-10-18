Local cross country teams look to keep season alive

Galion, Clear Fork, Colonel Crawford and Crestline

GALION — Saturday will see the beginning of the postseason for area cross country teams, with Galion, Colonel Crawford, Clear Fork and Crestline’s Danny Kiser all staying close to home and competing at Amann’s Reservoir in Galion.

Galion and Clear Fork will be running in the Division II portion of the day while Crawford and Kiser take to the field in the Division III races. The Tigers and the Colts will face some tough competition as both of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference champions, the Ontario Lady Warriors and the Shelby Whippets, compete in the same Northwest District race.

Northmor Golden Knights

HILLIARD — For the Northmor Golden Knights, they will head down to Hilliard Darby to compete in their respective Division III, Central District races. Joining the Northmor squads on the day will be a handful of Knox-Morrow Athletic Conference rivals, including conference champions from a week ago.

In the girls race, the Lady Golden Knights will run in the “A” race on the day at Darby and will be in the field with Centerburg (won the KMAC), as well as Mount Gilead, Cardington and East Knox. Northmor’s boys are set to run in the “B” race at districts and will be joined Mount Gilead (KMAC champs), Centerburg and East Knox. Cardington will be running in the “A” race on the boys side.

The Northmor squads are looking for their chance to advance to the regional meet next Saturday at Pickerington North.

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

