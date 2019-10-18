Madison endsGalion’s boys soccer season

BOYS SOCCER

Madison 8, Galion 1

MANSFIELD — The Galion Tigers boys soccer team entered the Division II, Clyde sectional as the No. 9 seed and had to wait to see who their opponent would be as they were awarded a first-round bye.

Their opponent would be the No. 2 seeded Madison Rams, who defeated the No. 10 seeded Clyde Fliers in their sectional semifinals contest back on Monday, October 14.

With Madison being the higher seed, Galion made the trip to Mansfield on Thursday evening and would see their season come to a close as the Rams claimed the sectional championship with an 8-1 victory. The Tigers end their season with a 7-9-1 mark, the best record in the program’s four-year history.

As for Madison, they will now face the No. 6 seeded Ontario Warriors in district semifinals play on Monday, October 21 at 7 p.m. at Clyde High School. Ontario knocked the No. 8 seeded Clear Fork Colts from the tournament back on Monday; 3-0 and downed the No. 3 seeded Vermilion squad by a score of 3-0 on Thursday evening to advance to Monday’s game against the Rams. The winner of that semifinals matchup will advance to the finals against either the No. 1 seeded Lexington Minutemen or the No. 5 seeded Edison Chargers.

GIRLS SOCCER

MANSFIELD — Galion’s girls soccer team was also awarded a first-round bye in their Division II, Lexington sectional and will play for a sectional championship on Saturday, October 19 at 12 noon.

The Lady Tigers will head to Mansfield to meet up with the Madison Lady Rams, the No. 1 seed in the district and No. 2 ranked team in the state. Madison defeated the No. 9 seeded Mansfield Senior Lady Tygers on Wednesday to advance to Saturday’s contest against the No. 8 seeded Galion squad.

The winner of that sectional championship contest will advance to the district semifinals and play either the No. 4 seeded Clear Fork Lady Colts or the No. 5 seeded Norwalk Lady Truckers on Wednesday, October 23 in Lexington at 5 p.m.

Galion girls soccer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Katie-McDonald.jpg Galion girls soccer galion boys soccer https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2019/10/web1_Boys-at-Madison.jpg galion boys soccer

Lady Tigers at top-seeded Madison on Saturday

By Chad Clinger cclinger@aimmediamidwest.com

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048

Follow Chad on Twitter @GalionSportsGuy

Reach Chad at 419-468-1117 x2048