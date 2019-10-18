Northmor advances as district volleyball tournaments open

GALION — Northmor beat Danville on Thursday, 25-12, 25-22, 25-22, to advance in the Division IV, Worthington I District volleyball bournament.

For the third time this season, Northmor beat Danville. And this time the win resulted in a sectional championship. The Knights are 12-11. Northmor will now hit the road to face the Newark Catholic Lady Green Wave on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Worthington Christian Middle School at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Newark Catholic, the three-seed in the district, defeated the 17th seed Millersport on Thursday in three sets; 25-17, 25-8, 25-13. The winner between the Green Wave and the Golden Knights will advance to the district finals and play either the top-seeded squad from Delaware Christian or the 14th seeded East Knox Lady Bulldogs on Saturday, October 26. Delaware Christian is currently ranked No. 4 in the state polls.

In Thursday’s contest, Leslie Brubaker finished at 13/14 serving on the night, adding 10 kills on the offensive end while recording three blocks at the net defensively. Julianne Kincaid led the Northmor attack, posting 11 kills while also earning 12 digs on defense. Macy Miracle served up four aces on a 15/16 performance and was the primary ball handler, recording 29 assists for the Knights in the victory.

Megan Adkins and Reagan Swihart finished the evening with six kills apiece to anchor the offense while Emily Zeger racked up 12 digs defensively. Lexi Wenger also had a solid game at the service line, finishing with a 12/13 clip.

Lucas 3, Crestline 0

LUCAS — Crestline’s season ended Tuesday with a 25-19, 25-6, 25-8 loss to Lucas on Tuesday in the opening round of the Division IV sectional. The Bulldogs’ season comes to an end with a 6-17 overall record that included a 4-6 mark in Mid-Buckeye Conference play.

Statistics for the Lady ‘Dogs on Tuesday were: Ivy Stewart- 5/5 serving, 1 point, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 2 digs; Kennedy Moore- 4/5 serving, 2 points, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs; Lauryn Tadda- 2/2 serving, 19 digs; Hannah Delong- 5/6 serving, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 assists, 8 digs; Emma Kirby- 11/11 serving, 7 points, 8 digs; Brynn Cheney- 2/4 serving, 1 point, 3 kills, 2 blocks, 11 digs; Delani Kiser- 3 blocks, 5 digs and Shelby Hoskins- 1 block.

On Thursday evening, No. 4 seeded Seneca East ended the Cubs’ season with a 3-1 win. Seneca East advances to play No. 1 seeded Monroeville on Monday, October 21 at Willard High School. Monroeville is currently ranked No. 4 in the state in DIV. The winner of that district semifinals contest will get the winner of No. 2 Norwalk St. Paul and No. 3 Buckeye Central. St. Paul is currently No. 7 in the state and the Buckettes are ranked 12th in the DIV volleyball polls.

Upper Sandusky 3, Colonel Crawford 0

UPPER SANDUSKY — Upper Sandusky ended Colonel Crawford’s season this week with a 27-25, 28-26, 25-23 win in Division III sectional action. Colonel Crawford saw its season come to an end with an 8-15 overall record that included a 5-11 mark within the Northern-10.

Up next for Upper will be a clash with the top-ranked Galion Lady Tigers on Saturday, October 19 at 11 a.m. in Galion. The Tigers enter the contest ranked No. 7 in the state in the D-III polls and have won 18-consecutive matches which includes a 51-0 set mark in that time. The Lady Tigers and Lady Rams met back on September 23 with Galion taking a 3-0 victory.

The winner of the Galion and Upper game will move on to district semifinals action against either No. 6 Collins Western Reserve or No. 4 Willard. The semifinals game is set to be held on Tuesday, October 22 at Seneca East High School in Attica at 5:30 p.m.

Norwalk 3, Clear Fork 0

NORWALK — In a Division II in Norwalk. Clear Fork dropped a 25-6, 25-12, 25-9 to Norwalk. The Lady Colts finished 2019 with a 4-19 mark, including a record of 2-10 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference play.

Norwalk advanced to the sectional title game on Thursday and hosted the No. 14 seeded Kenton Lady Wildcats. It would be another sweep for the Lady Truckers en route to the district semifinals berth. On Monday, October 21, Norwalk will head to Seneca East High School to clash with the No. 4 seeded Tiffin Columbian Lady Torandoes. The winner of that semifinals contest will advance to the finals against either the No. 1 seeded Bellevue Lady Redmen or the No. 3 seeded Vermilion Lady Sailors on Thursday, October 24.

