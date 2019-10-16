Lady Colts tune up for tournament with 1-1 tie vs. Bexley

BELLVILLE — Clear Fork and Bexley battled to a 0 – 0 draw on Saturday afternoon at the Corral. The defense was tough all day with Torri Curry making six saves in goal (first half) and Morgan Shafer making eight saves in the second half.

The Lady Colts finish up the regular season with a record of 10-4-2 (4-1-0 MOAC). Clear Fork starts tournament play next Saturday (19th) when they host Norwalk for a Sectional title.

Ashland 4, Clear Fork 1

Clear Fork battled an old Ohio Cardinal Conference foe at the Corral on Thursday night. The Lady Colts came up short by a score of 1 – 4 to the Lady Arrows. Ashland jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead with two goals from McKinley Mendenhall and one by Katie McQuillen. Clear Fork scored early in the second half with a goal by Alyssa Swank, only to see Ashland get it right back with a goal by Emma Bell. Anna Meixner and Ella Plank had two assists each to support the Ashland goals.

Torri Curry had six saves in goal for Clear Fork and Paige Swanson collected one save for Ashland.